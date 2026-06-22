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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 436 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Sensex jumps 436 pts; oil & gas shares advance

Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Oil & Gas shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 436.19 points or 0.57% to 77,234.05. The Nifty 50 index rose 142.20 points or 0.57% to 24,148.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.66%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,590 shares rose and 1,288 shares fell. A total of 262 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $9.99 billion to $671.63 billion during the week ended June 12, 2026, primarily due to a sharp fall in gold reserves, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

 

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Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the reserves, increased by $846 million to $544.29 billion during the reporting week.

However, gold reserves declined by $10.75 billion to $103.82 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also fell by $66 million to $18.70 billion.

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $11 million to $4.82 billion during the week, RBI data showed.

Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2026:

The Maharashtra Legislature's monsoon session begins today, June 22, 2026, and will continue until July 10, 2026. The three-week session will be held in Mumbai and is expected to deliberate on several important legislative and policy matters concerning the state.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index added 1.19% to 11,303.15. The index shed 1.18% in the previous trading session.

Aegis Logistics (up 7.05%), Reliance Industries (up 2.54%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation (up 2.21%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.9%), GAIL (India) (up 0.98%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (up 0.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 0.9%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.66%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 0.56%) and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 0.55%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharat Forge rose 0.64%. The company has signed a contract worth Rs 425 crore with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Gas Turbine Generators (GTGs) to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class warships.

Voltas rose 1.26% after the company announced that it had crossed the milestone of 1 million air conditioner sales in FY27 within the first three months of the financial year.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) gained 2.26% after the company announced that it has entered into a five-year agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to launch a co-branded retail credit card.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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