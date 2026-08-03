Sensex jumps 503 pts in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade, tracking positive global cues and softer crude oil prices. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. FMCG, metal, and PSU bank shares advanced, while media and pharma stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 502.59 points or 0.64% to 78,600.99. The Nifty 50 index rose 156.35 points or 0.64% to 24,539.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.52% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.96%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,512 shares rose and 737 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 277.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,260.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July 2026, provisional data showed.

CAS begins for F&O stocks:

Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors rose 1.18% after the company reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic commercial vehicle sales rose 28% YoY to 33,876 units in July 2026 from 26,432 units in July 2025, while international business more than doubled, surging 128% YoY to 5,765 units from 2,524 units.

Divi's Laboratories added 1.65% after the company reported a 65.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 902 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 545 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 27.80% YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,410 crore in Q1 FY26.

Escorts Kubota rose 0.87%. The company reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025. Domestic tractor sales stood at 8,194 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 23.7% compared with 6,624 units sold in July 2025. Export tractor sales rose 1.3% year on year to 537 units in July 2026, up from 530 units in July 2025. For the period from April to July 2026, total tractor sales aggregated to 45,593 units, registering a growth of 20.8% from 37,735 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.26% to 6.851 compared with the previous session close of 6.833.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1950 compared with its close of 95.4350 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.19% to Rs 1,43,649.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.15% to 99.76.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 1.01% to 4.697.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement fell $4.16 or 4.73% to $83.77 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rose on Monday as investors awaited the July jobs report and another busy week of earnings to kick off August trading.

Oil prices fell after President Donald Trump said earlier Sunday he cancelled a planned attack on Iran. U.S. media reports on Friday said the president was gearing up for a new wave of strikes as hopes for a negotiated settlement to the war diminished and energy prices surged.

Brent crude futures ??slipped $3.52 to $84.41, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid $3.49 to $81.18 a barrel.

Last week on Wall Street, the three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the Dow advancing 276.97 points, or about 0.53%, to 52,485.03. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7% at 7,489.72, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1% to 25,373.85.

While Big Tech companies largely delivered on earnings, investors are becoming less willing to overlook mounting AI-related spending without clearer evidence of earnings growth, media reports stated.

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