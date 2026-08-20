Sensex jumps 524 pts; media shares in demand

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade supported by positive global cues, a stronger rupee and short covering after the recent seven-session losing streak. The expiry of weekly Sensex derivatives contracts on the BSE also kept traders active, with position adjustments and rollover-related activity likely to influence intraday volatility. The Nifty traded above the 24,200 level. Media shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 523.64 points or 0.41% to 77,432.85. The Nifty 50 index rose 136.55 points or 0.57% to 24,213.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0. 81%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,495 shares rose and 1,584 shares fell. A total of 251 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.18% to 10.62. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,290, at a premium of 76.9 points as compared with the spot at 24,213.10.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 137.3 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 207.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,200 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 1.62% to 1,613.40. The index fell 0.91% in the past trading session.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.23%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.53%), Prime Focus (up 1.47%), Saregama India (up 1.33%), PVR Inox (up 1.09%) D B Corp (up 0.79%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.55%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.19%), Tips Music (up 0.05%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aditya Infotech jumped 4.14% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares via one or more permissible modes.

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) added 3.73% after the company announced its entry into the gold loan business, marking a strategic expansion of its secured lending portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News