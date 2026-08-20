Sensex jumps 524 pts; media shares in demand
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 523.64 points or 0.41% to 77,432.85. The Nifty 50 index rose 136.55 points or 0.57% to 24,213.10.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.81% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0. 81%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,495 shares rose and 1,584 shares fell. A total of 251 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 6.18% to 10.62. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,290, at a premium of 76.9 points as compared with the spot at 24,213.10.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 137.3 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 207.5 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,200 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index added 1.62% to 1,613.40. The index fell 0.91% in the past trading session.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 4.23%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.53%), Prime Focus (up 1.47%), Saregama India (up 1.33%), PVR Inox (up 1.09%) D B Corp (up 0.79%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.55%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.19%), Tips Music (up 0.05%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aditya Infotech jumped 4.14% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares via one or more permissible modes.
Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) added 3.73% after the company announced its entry into the gold loan business, marking a strategic expansion of its secured lending portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:50 PM IST