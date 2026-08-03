Sensex jumps 544 pts, Nifty tops 24,750 on easing oil prices and FII buying

The benchmark indices ended higher on Monday, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The rally was driven by a sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows over the past few sessions further boosted sentiment. Broad-based buying lifted most sectoral indices, while the midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the green. The Nifty settled above the 24,750 mark, supported by gains in IT and private banking stocks. Technically, immediate resistance is seen around the 24,800 level, while the 24,100 zone is expected to act as key support.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points or 0.70% to 78,639.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 390.70 points or 1.60% to 24,774.30. In four consecutive sessions, the Sensex rallied 2.44% while the Nifty jumped 3.29%.

Infosys (up 4.42%), Axis Bank (up 3.46%) and ICICI Bank (up 2.57%) boosted the Nifty higher today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.73% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.32%.

The market breadth was strong. On the NSE, 2358 shares rose and 1027 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.91% to 11.98.

CAS begins for F&O stocks:

Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.

RBI MPC meeting kicked off today:

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day meeting on Monday amid rising global inflationary pressures, elevated crude oil prices and growing uncertainty over global trade and geopolitical developments. The MPC will meet from 3 to 5 August 2026, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra scheduled to announce the policy decision on 5 August 2026.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement fell $4.17, or 4.70%, to $83.80 a barrel.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark government bond rose to 6.839% from the previous session's close of 6.833%.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 95.3100 compared with its previous close of 95.4350.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement gained 0.18% to Rs 1,43,633.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.09% to 99.70.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note declined 1.29% to 4.684%.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures rose 415 points, signalling a positive start for Wall Street.

Most European shares traded higher on Monday as a sharp decline in crude oil prices, driven by reports of renewed US-Iran negotiations, lifted investor sentiment.

Most Asian indices ended lower as investors awaited the US July jobs report and another busy week of corporate earnings.

Oil prices retreated after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he had called off a planned attack on Iran, easing concerns over potential supply disruptions. Earlier media reports had indicated that the US was preparing a fresh wave of strikes after hopes for a negotiated settlement faded, fuelling a spike in energy prices.

On Wall Street, the three major indices ended higher on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 276.97 points, or 0.53%, to 52,485.03. The S&P 500 gained 0.70% to 7,489.72, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1% to 25,373.85.

Despite broadly strong earnings from major technology companies, investors are becoming more cautious about rising artificial intelligence-related spending and are seeking clearer evidence that such investments will translate into sustained earnings growth, according to media reports.

Monthly Auto Sales:

Ashok Leyland advanced 5.04% after the company reported a 30% increase in total vehicle sales (domestic and exports) to 19,590 units in July 2026, compared with 15,064 units sold in July 2025.

Eicher Motors rose 2.76% after its unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), reported a 15.8% YoY increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 8,241 units in July 2026.

Escorts Kubota rose 0.94% after the company reported a 22.0% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for July 2026, with total volumes rising to 8,731 units compared with 7,154 units in July 2025.

VST Tillers Tractors rose 0.76%. The company reported a 9.55% decline in total sales for July 2026, with overall volumes falling to 5,853 units from 6,471 units in the corresponding month last year.

SML Mahindra slipped 4.57%. The company said that it had sold 1,603 units in July 2026, registering a growth of 12% from 1,427 units sold in the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company rose 1.76%. The company reported a 38% increase in total sales for July 2026, selling 629,675 units compared with 456,350 units in the corresponding month last year.

Bajaj Auto shed 2.91%. The company reported a 30% increase in total auto sales to 4,74,677 units in July 2026, compared with 3,66,000 units sold in July 2025.

Force Motors added 3.31% after the company reported a 36.84% year-on-year increase in total sales to 3,770 units in July 2026 from 2,755 units in the corresponding month last year.

Tata Motors jumped 3.65% after it has reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Urban Company rose 12.72% after reporting strong business growth in Q1 FY27, with revenue increasing sharply and losses narrowing on a sequential basis. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 92.12 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 6.94 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the loss narrowed from Rs 161.16 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 43.8% YoY and 24.1% QoQ to Rs 528.34 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) tumbled 14.54% after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed its final order in the matter relating to the unauthorised pledge of the company's Hyderabad land. Sebi has restrained ZEEL from accessing the securities market for two months and imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh. The regulator also barred founder Subhash Chandra and managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka from the securities market for 12 months each. It imposed penalties of Rs 60 lakh on Chandra and Rs 58 lakh on Goenka.

Narayana Hrudayalaya dropped 5.63% after announcing its Q1 FY27 results. On a consolidated basis, the company's profit after tax increased 5.7% YoY but declined 9.2% QoQ to Rs 207.30 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations jumped 78.0% YoY and 3.5% QoQ to Rs 2,683.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. EBITDA increased 40.0% YoY but fell 6.4% QoQ to Rs 505.20 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 18.8% from 23.9% in Q1 FY26.

Muthoot Finance fell 7.33% after investors reacted to a moderation in sequential loan asset growth despite the company reporting record assets under management. On a consolidated basis, the company's profit after tax increased 43.1% YoY but declined 16.9% QoQ to Rs 2,824.80 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 34.5% YoY but fell 6.4% QoQ to Rs 8,694.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) grew 43% YoY and 5% QoQ to a record Rs 1,91,532 crore. Standalone AUM rose 44% YoY and 6% QoQ to Rs 1,72,053 crore, driven by a 44% increase in gold loan assets to Rs 1,63,298 crore. The company's subsidiaries contributed 12% of consolidated loan assets.

Sportking India surged 15.18% after the companys standalone net profit soared 122.85% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Revenue from operations increased 20.12% YoY to Rs 703.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

Blue Dart Express surged 3.32% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings. The company's consolidated net profit increased 81.2% YoY and 81.1% QoQ to Rs 88.49 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 15.0% YoY and 8.1% QoQ to Rs 1,657.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 2.56% after the multi-specialty hospital operator reported a decline in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, as expansion-related costs and higher finance expenses weighed on profitability. The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.59% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 37.48 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 43.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 16.44% YoY to Rs 410.98 crore, reflecting sustained patient demand and improved realizations.

Divis Laboratories jumped 6.57% after it has reported a 65.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 902 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 27.80% YoY to Rs 3,080 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,410 crore in Q1 FY26.

APL Apollo Tubes jumped 6.71% after the company reported 10.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.1 crore on an 8.5% increase in net revenue to Rs 5,606.7 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

MV Electrosystems received bids for 75,12,95,688 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on Monday (3 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 188.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and it will close on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 400 and 425 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Juniper Green Energy received bids for 46,68,50,538 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on Monday (3 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 7.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 July 2026 and it will close on 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 214 and 225 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 66 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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