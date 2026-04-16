Sensex jumps 567 pts in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade, buoyed by easing crude oil prices and positive global cues. Nifty traded above the 24,350 mark. Metal, IT and realty shares surged while pharma and healthcare shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 567.35 points or 0.73% to 78,678.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 156.90 points or 0.65% to 24,388.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.96%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,675 shares rose and 648 shares fell. A total of 131 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.07% to 17.91.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 666.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 568.98 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 April 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDB Financial Services jumped 9.41% after the company delivered a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with earnings growth accelerating on the back of steady loan expansion and improving operating efficiency. On a standalone basis, net profit rose 41.4% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 531 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 644 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income increased 21.6% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 2,399 crore, compared to Rs 1,973 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 2,285 crore in the previous quarter. Net income came in at Rs 2,769 crore, up 19.8% YoY and 4% QoQ. Profit before tax stood at Rs 991 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 44.3% YoY and 17.6% QoQ.

ICICI Lombard rose 0.30%. The company reported a 40.9% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 718.20 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 509.59 crore in the same period last year. The companys total income rose 12.2% YoY to Rs 6,856.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Tejas Networks fell 3.98% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 211.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a net loss of Rs 71.80 crore in the same period last year. The companys revenue fell 81.6% YoY to Rs 332.39 crore.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 93.2950 compared with its close of 93.3375 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.48% to Rs 154,671.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.17% to 97.92.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.28% to 4.266.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement rose 6 cents or 0.06% to $94.99 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rallied on Thursday, with Japans Nikkei 225 hitting a record high level, as they tracked overnight gains on Wall Street as hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal grew.

The Iran war is very close to over, President Donald Trump said in a media interview that aired on Wednesday, again reportedly claiming that Tehran wants to make a deal very badly.

A White House official was quoted by the media on Tuesday, stating that a second round of negotiations between Washington and Iran is under discussion. According to media reports, nothing has been officially scheduled yet with respect to these talks.

Meanwhile, Chinas economy accelerated in the first quarter, supported by robust export growth, which helped offset tepid domestic demand, even as the growth outlook was clouded by the Iran war-fueled energy shock threatening global demand.

Gross domestic product grew 5% in the three months to March, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed Thursday, accelerating from 4.5% in the prior quarter.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to new all-time highs on Wednesday, building on the weeks strong gains as investors remained hopeful about the Iran war potentially ending soon.

The broad market index gained 0.80%, ending at 7,022.95. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.59% to 24,016.02, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 72.27 points, or 0.15%, to close at 48,463.72. Bo

The U.S. economy grew at a slight to modest pace over the past six weeks while consumers battled higher prices, resulting in more people reaching out for assistance, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

In the central banks periodic Beige Book accounting of activity, the 12 Fed districts reported the Iran war as a major source of uncertainty for businesses. Price growth was reported as moderate even with a sharp rise in energy and fuel costs. Consumers struggled to deal with the conditions, according to the report, which covered the prior six weeks.