Sensex jumps 67 pts in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity barometers traded with minor gains in early trade. Nifty traded above the 24,400 level. IT, Pharma and PSU bank shares advanced, while metal and media shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 67.28 points or 0.09% to 78,352.35. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.55 points or 0.05% to 24,440.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,364 shares rose and 1,656 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 243.03 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,791.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Trent fell 8.89%. The company reported a 19% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore in Q1 FY27. As on 30th June 2026, Zudio stores stood at 982 and 301 westside stores.

Varun Beverages declined 1.20%. The companys wholly owned subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya), has entered into an agreement to acquire dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) for total consideration of $32 million (Rs 305 crore).

Titan Company rose 2.47% after the companys consumer business jumped 41% YoY in Q1 FY27. International business soared 128% YoY in Q1 FY27. As of 30th June 2026, total stores stood at 3,680

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3400 compared with its close of 95.4300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.67% to Rs 1,45,863.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 100.89.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.16% to 4.472.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement rose 45 cents or 0.63% to $72.44 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the release of minutes from the latest US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ??yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asia trade and weakened to nearly its lowest against the British pound since 2007 at 217.09, having slid to a new low overnight.

Japan is scheduled to hold an auction of 30-year government bonds on Tuesday. If the auction is weak, government bond yields could rise further and accelerate selling of the yen, a global research house has reportedly said.

Oil edged higher, but gains were limited as traders turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects after prices hit pre-Iran war levels on Monday. The U.S. crude rose 0.54% to $68.92 a barrel and Brent rose to $72.34 per barrel, up 0.49% on the day.

President Donald Trump ??said on Monday the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job", renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projects defiance following the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Overnight in the US, stocks maintained their positive momentum on Monday following a strong week on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end at 7,537.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12% to 26,121.16 as markets started a new trading week following Fridays U.S. Independence Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 155.84 points, or 0.29%, for a record close of 53,055.91.

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