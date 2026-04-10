Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

The headline equity benchmarks traded with substantial gains in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark, reflecting positive market sentiment. Realty stocks led the rally, rebounding sharply after witnessing a decline in the previous trading session.

At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 695.18 points or 0.90% to 77,325.62. The Nifty 50 index climbed 201.60 points or 0.86% to 23,979.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index soared 1.59%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 3,284 shares rose and 723 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.02% to 18.99.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Om Power Transmission received bids for 27,90,805 shares as against 60,02,730 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (10 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 April 2026 and will now close on 13 Apri 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 166 and 175 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.96% to 765.75. The index declined 0.27% in the past trading session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 5.51%), Lodha Developers (up 5.24%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.47%), Godrej Properties (up 3.06%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.86%), Anant Raj (up 2.66%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.39%), DLF (up 1.87%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.72%) and Sobha (up 0.65%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VA Tech Wabag added 1.82% after it has executed a shareholders agreement (SHA) with Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I, Peak Sustainability Partners LLP, and Ghaziabad Bioenergy for setting up a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

NHPC shed 0.19%. The company announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, to consider a proposal for monetizing future cash flows from its power stations.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied 3.16% after the company, along with its two sponsored InvITs, reported a 20.74% jump in toll revenue to Rs 783 crore in March 2026, compared with Rs 649 crore in March 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday, though a fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran keeps investors on tenterhooks with oil prices resuming gains.

The Mideast conflict, which has been going on for more than a month, led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and traffic continues to largely be restricted via the crucial energy waterway despite the ceasefire.

Tehran had said it would reopen the strait as long as all attacks on the country were halted, according to a statement from its foreign minister. Media reports said that Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. That followed U.S. President Donald Trump pausing attacks on Iran on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in China, factory-gate prices rose for the first time in more than three years, while the consumer price index climbed 1% in March from a year earlier.

Overnight on Wall Street, oil prices came off their highs of the day while the S&P 500 traded into the green.

The S&P 500 ended the session at 6,824.66, adding 0.62%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% to 22,822.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 275.88 points, or 0.58%, and settled at 48,185.80. The 30-stock index turned positive for the year, up 0.25%.