Sensex jumps 700 pts; realty shares in demand

The frontline equity indices traded with substantial gains on Monday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as positive global cues boosted investor sentiment. Easing tensions in West Asia led to a sharp decline in crude oil prices, improving risk appetite across global markets. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 700.49 points or 0.92% to 76,760.26. The Nifty 50 index rallied 196.95 points or 0.83% to 23,964.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index surged 1.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 1.19%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,735 shares rose and 1,276 shares fell. A total of 246 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.29% to 13.15.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Xtranet Technologies received bids for 3,45,38,570 shares as against 91,93,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.76 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Lohia Corp received bids for 1,07,29,775 shares as against 1,43,52,274 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.75 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of INDO-MIM received bids for 40,99,27,110 shares as against 5,50,93,201 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (24 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.44 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.66% to 896.40. The index tumbled 4.91% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (up 3.71%), Anant Raj (up 3.08%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.79%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.52%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.85%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.37%), Sobha (up 1.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.3%) and Godrej Properties (up 0.59%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlights:

Vedant Fashions rose 0.72%. The company has reported 14.7% rise in net profit to Rs 80.6 crore on a 7.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards surged 9.02% after the companys standalone net profit surged 96.89% to Rs 33.59 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.06 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 27.68% YoY to Rs 492 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher production, improved sales volumes, and better realizations in both domestic and export markets.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rallied 5.43% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 earnings. The company's consolidated profit after tax increased 44.4% YoY and 26.5% QoQ to Rs 74.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 18.3% YoY but declined 3.6% QoQ to Rs 347.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Jindal Steel advanced 2.80% after the company reported a 43.58% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 844 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 1,496 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income, however, rose 25.76% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,501 crore in Q1 FY27.

SMC Global Securities rose 0.45%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.67% to Rs 36.74 crore on a 21.14% rise in total income to Rs 515.60 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced on Monday as the fighting between the U.S. and Iran paused over the weekend.

Cooling of tensions in the Middle East sent international benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery down 4.88% to around $92 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped over 5% to $84.84 a barrel.

Tensions elsewhere mounted after Ukraine struck an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which prompted Tehran to accuse Kyiv of a "hostile and criminal act.

Last week on Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended near flat on Friday, weighed down by chip stocks, as investors assessed the latest developments regarding the Middle East conflict.

The broad market index added just 0.05% and closed at 7,411.98 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.64% to end at 24,975.82.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 235.60 points, or 0.46%, to settle at 51,947.25.

The focus now remains on upcoming megacap earnings and the US Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for this week.

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