Sensex jumps 701 pts in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity barometers traded with strong gains in early trade, supported by robust earnings from heavyweight TCS, positive global cues, and buying across key sectors. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. IT, metal, and consumer durables shares advanced, while pharma and healthcare stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 701.44 points or 0.86% to 77,404.37. The Nifty 50 index rose 206.75 points or 0.86% to 24,169.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.88% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.82%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,320 shares rose and 638 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 532.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,057.79 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 July 2026, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 2.40% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's annualized AI revenue reached $2.6 billion during the quarter, up 13.6% sequentially.

Meanwhile, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is 15 July 2026 and the dividend will be paid on 31 July 2026.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1% after the companys total sales jumped 32.45% to 1,03,502 units in June 2026 compared with 78,142 units sold in June 2025. Production increased 29.99% YoY to 1,10,795 units in June 2026.

Anand Rathi Wealth shed 0.11%. The company reported a 73.99% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.73 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 93.53 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 17.51% YoY to Rs 321.98 crore in Q1 FY27.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.21% to 6.740 compared with the previous session close of 6.754.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3025 compared with its close of 95.4700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement shed 0.26% to Rs 1,44,920.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.25% to 100.69.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.02% to 4.540.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement rose 23 cents or 0.30% to $76.53 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks rose sharply on Friday, led by chip and AI firms as investors brushed off concern over the stalled recovery of energy supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz, with tit-for-tat attacks escalating between the U.S. and Iran.

The renewed back-and-forth attacks have further eroded the fragile three-week-old ceasefire, bringing the spotlight back on oil prices and what it could mean for inflation and the global rates outlook.

Brent crude futures were set for a 5% rise in the week, their strongest weekly performance since early May. But at $76.03 per barrel, Brent has given up most of the gains it picked up when the conflict began at the end of February.

Attention will be on SK Hynix's U.S. market debut later on Friday after the firm priced its American Depositary Receipts at $149 on Thursday, ??raising about $26.5 billion, indicating strong investor appetite to gain exposure in the AI supply chain.

The blockbuster offering, which will finance new factories and equipment to meet surging AI chip demand, is set to be the world's second-biggest share sale after SpaceX's record-breaking IPO last month.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose on Thursday, bolstered by a jump in semiconductors and a fall in oil prices, as equity markets tried to recover in spite of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.30% to 26,206.89, while the S&P 500 rose 0.81% to 7,543.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 139.02 points, or 0.27%, to 52,487.41.

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