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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 744 pts; realty shares advance for 2nd day; VIX slumps 7.10%

Sensex jumps 744 pts; realty shares advance for 2nd day; VIX slumps 7.10%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with major gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded bove the 24,150 mark. Realty shares extended gains for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 744.02 points or 0.97% to 77,485.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 222 points or 0.93% to 24,183.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.17%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,772 shares rose and 1,239 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

 

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 7.10% to 12.41. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,205.40 at a premium of 29 points as compared with the spot at 24,183.20.

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The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 22.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.64% to 921.80. The index added 5.23% in the two trading sessions.

DLF (up 4.23%), Godrej Properties (up 3.11%), Anant Raj (up 2.56%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.28%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.77%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.76%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.55%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.49%), Sobha (up 1.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Greaves Cotton gained 2.60% after the company said its board had approved participation in the proposed rights issue of its material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML).

Anand Rathi Wealth added 1.56% after the company reported 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Atishay added 1.97% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 82.25 lakh from The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank, Udaipur.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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