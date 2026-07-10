Sensex jumps 744 pts; realty shares advance for 2nd day; VIX slumps 7.10%

The key equity barometers traded with major gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded bove the 24,150 mark. Realty shares extended gains for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 744.02 points or 0.97% to 77,485.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 222 points or 0.93% to 24,183.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.17%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,772 shares rose and 1,239 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 7.10% to 12.41. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,205.40 at a premium of 29 points as compared with the spot at 24,183.20.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 22.2 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 63 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.64% to 921.80. The index added 5.23% in the two trading sessions.

DLF (up 4.23%), Godrej Properties (up 3.11%), Anant Raj (up 2.56%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.28%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.77%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.76%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.55%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.49%), Sobha (up 1.2%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Greaves Cotton gained 2.60% after the company said its board had approved participation in the proposed rights issue of its material subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML).

Anand Rathi Wealth added 1.56% after the company reported 23.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 115.9 crore on a 17.5% increase in revenue to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Atishay added 1.97% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 82.25 lakh from The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank, Udaipur.

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