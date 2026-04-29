Sensex jumps 910 pts; realty shares rally

The frontline equity indices traded with major gains in the mid-morning trade, driven by robust earnings, growing optimism over a potential early end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and other supportive factors that lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty climbed above the 24,250 mark, while realty stocks rebounded after declining in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 909.63 points or 1.18% to 77,796.54. The Nifty 50 index soared 277.80 points or 1.17% to 24,277.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.79% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.90%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,447 shares rose and 1,441 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.88% to 17.17.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.72% to 807.50. The index fell 0.41% in the past trading session.

Lodha Developers (up 2.19%), DLF (up 1.91%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.88%), Godrej Properties (up 1.87%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.57%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.42%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.54%), Anant Raj (up 0.21%) and Sobha (up 0.17%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Greenply Industries soared 14.39% after the company's consolidated net profit surged 86.7% to Rs 31 crore on a 19.6% increase in net sales to Rs 776.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

REC fell 3.55% after the company reported a 21.69% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.08 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 4,309.98 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income fell 4.98% year-on-year to Rs 14,583.39 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed Wednesday, after Wall Street declined overnight as investors assess the latest developments concerning OPEC, as well as a report that pointed to weakness in OpenAI. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The United Arab Emirates will exit OPEC on May 1, in a major blow to the cartel that coordinates production among many of the worlds largest oil producers, particularly those in the Middle East.

Optimism around tech stocks took hit after a media report stated that OpenAIs revenue and new users growth was below its own targets. The report added that CFO Sarah Friar told the company leadership that she was concerned OpenAI may not be able to pay computing contracts in the future if its top line doesnt expand fast enough.

Overnight in the U.S., The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, weighed down by the report on OpenAI as well as a rise in oil prices. Traders await quarterly earnings from four of the Magnificent Seven stocks, as well as the conclusion of what could be Jerome Powells final policy meeting as Federal Reserve chair.

The broad market index fell 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9% and ended at 24,663.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 25.86 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 49,141.93.