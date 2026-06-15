Sensex jumps 920 pts; consumer durables shares gains for 2nd day; VIX slides 3.85%

The key equity barometers traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, tracking global risk-on sentiment after reports of a US-Iran peace framework and a sharp decline in crude oil prices. Investor sentiment improved across emerging markets, with India benefiting from easing inflation and external balance concerns due to lower oil costs. The rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar amid improved risk appetite and expectations of foreign fund inflows, supported by easing geopolitical tensions and a decline in global crude benchmarks.

The Nifty traded near the 23,900 level. Consumer Durables shares extended gains for second consecutive trading session.

At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 919.58 points or 1.22% to 76,447.53. The Nifty 50 index soared 278.65 points or 1.18% to 23,899.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.68% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.68%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,187 shares rose and 1,026 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6600 compared with its previous close of 95.1800 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $3.84 or 4.40% to $83.49 a barrel.

Economy :

Indias HSBC Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.0 in May 2026, a three-month high, up from 54.7 in April and revised higher from the flash estimate of 54.3, according to S&P Global. The expansion was driven by faster growth in new orders, output and purchasing activity, supported primarily by strong domestic demand, even as export growth softened.

Manufacturers reported increased sales of intermediate and capital goods, aided by infrastructure spending and new business wins. Firms stepped up input buying amid stockpiling requirements, while pre-production inventories rose as supply conditions improved and delivery times shortened. Finished goods inventories increased to an 11-year high as production outpaced demand.

Employment growth moderated, while backlogs of work edged higher. On the cost front, input prices rose sharply due to higher energy, fuel, materials and transport costs linked to geopolitical tensions. Output price inflation remained relatively contained as firms limited pass-through to customers. Business confidence stayed positive, supported by strong order pipelines and easing cost expectations.

Indias wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 9.68% in May, compared with 8.30% in the previous month, according to government data released under the new WPI series.

Food inflation stood at 4.49% in May, up from 3.11% in the previous month, while fuel and power inflation surged to 30.33% from 24.89%.

Manufactured products inflation rose to 7.48%, compared with 6.68% earlier, while primary articles inflation increased to 4.99% from 3.78% in the previous month.

Derivatives :

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.85% to 14.15. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,938 at a premium of 38.1 points as compared with the spot at 23,899.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 June 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 89.4 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.5 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 2.85% to 35,978.20. The index jumped 5.29% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (up 10.41%), Voltas (up 4.56%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 3.63%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.51%), Blue Star (up 3.04%), Whirlpool of India (up 2.9%), Bata India (up 2.72%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 2.7%), Havells India (up 2.37%) and Titan Company (up 2.11%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

CWD added 2.81% after the company announced its forway into the walkie-talkie segment and expects ongoing capacity ramp-up and order execution to support a potential quarterly revenue run-rate of ₹95-100 crore in FY27.

Shriram Properties rose 3.18% after the company signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 9.1-acre land parcel at Doddagubbi in North-East Bengaluru.

DCB Bank rallied 3.17% after the bank announced the appointment of Pushan Mahapatra as Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman, effective from the date of RBI communication dated 12 June 2026, till 9 March 2029.

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