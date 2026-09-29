Sensex, Nifty extend losses amid F&O expiry volatility, oil price pressure

The key equity benchmarks declined for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, amid F&O expiry-day volatility. Persistent uncertainty over the Iran war and prospects of a peace deal, continued FII selling, rupee weakness, rising crude oil prices and elevated US Treasury yields weighed on sentiment. The Nifty closed below the 22,750 mark. Broader market underperformed, while most sectoral indices ended lower. IT, consumer durables and auto stocks faced selling pressure, while metal and pharma stocks gained.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 242.65 points or 0.33% to 72,529.07. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 64.05 points or 0.28% to 22,716.20. In two sessions, the Sensex declined 1.85%, while the Nifty fell 1.83%.

Titan Company (down 3%), Reliance Industries (down 1.30%) and ICICI Bank (down 0.75%) were major Nifty drags today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.74% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.49%.

The market breadth was negative. On the NSE, 1,529 shares rose and 2,038 shares fell. A total of 112 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.32% to 13.32.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement declined 25 cents or 0.24% to $105.03 a barrel.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.08% to 5.241.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.14% to 7.173 compared with the previous session close of 7.111.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9500 compared with its close of 95.9700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.11% to Rs 1,46,645.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.23% to 101.43.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Tuesday, led by technology stocks. The gains came despite a rise in Spains annual inflation rate to 4.9% in September from 4.3% in August, according to flash data, marking its highest level since February 2023. The increase was driven largely by higher fuel prices amid the energy shock linked to the Middle East conflict.

Asian market ended lower on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, as rising crude oil prices and US Treasury yields weighed on risk sentiment.

US stocks ended lower on Monday as oil prices and Treasury yields remained elevated, while developments surrounding OpenAI added pressure to technology shares. Geopolitical uncertainty also weighed on sentiment after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

OpenAI was a source of pressure for AI-related stocks after reports that the company had paused training of some advanced AI models. The development raised concerns about the pace of AI investment and demand for chips and data-centre infrastructure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.67%. The S&P 500 shed 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92%.

US Treasury yields continued to rise amid expectations of further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.24%, its highest level since 2007, while the 30-year yield rose to around 5.56%, near its highest level in more than two decades.

Investors will focus on the US JOLTS job openings data due later on Tuesday, along with comments from Federal Reserve officials including Michelle Bowman, Austan Goolsbee and John Williams.

New Listing:

Shares of Varmora Granito were traded at Rs 152.80 on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.24% compared with the issue price of Rs 148.

The stock debuted at Rs 152 on the BSE, a premium of 2.7% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 163.45 and a low of Rs 148. On the BSE, over 56.73 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Stock in Spotlight:

PB Fintech slumped 6.11% to Rs 1,081 on Tuesday, extending its decline to 42.69% in four trading sessions. The stock has remained under pressure since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of Indias (IRDAI) proposed overhaul of insurance distribution economics.

Rays of Belief surged 13.27% after the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability in Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit stood at Rs 2.79 crore in Q1 FY27 against a loss of Rs 0.54 crore in Q1 FY26. PAT increased 16.74% QoQ from Rs 2.39 crore. Net sales increased 136.32% YoY and 1.20% QoQ to Rs 25.31 crore. Revenue from India increased 27.33% YoY to Rs 12.49 crore, while revenue from the USA surged to Rs 12.82 crore from Rs 0.90 crore in Q1 FY26.

Azad Engineering rose 7.04% on Tuesday after the company announced the inauguration of two exclusive lean manufacturing facilities for GE Vernova's Gas Power business. Each of the two new facilities spans 7,600 square metres. They will manufacture highly engineered rotating and stationary airfoils and specialised machined parts for GE Vernova's global requirements in the power generation and essential industries.

Pashupati Cotspin was locked in 20% upper circuit after the company said that its board will meet on Saturday, 03 October 2026, to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals.

Pine Labs fell 1.46%. The company has announced the extension of its technology partnership with Woolworths Group for their gift card ecosystem through enhanced platform capabilities, deeper API integrations, and support for new digital stored-value experiences.

Krsnaa Diagnostics rallied 4.12% after the company said that its board has approved the sale of identified diagnostic equipment for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 120 crore to identified purchasers.

Symbiotec Pharmalab jumped 8.25%. The company announced the receipt of establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Pithampur (SEZ), Madhya Pradesh.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Runwal Enterprises received bids for 3,01,22,211 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof.

German Green Steel and Power received bids for 46,26,96,462 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 28.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Orient Cables (India) received bids for 1,37,77,58,360 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 91.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Shah Investors Home received bids for 40,76,260 shares as against 37,79,440 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 September 2026 and will close on 30 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 159 and 167 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 85 equity shares and multiples thereof.

SRIT India received bids for 4,76,08,045 shares as against 1,17,60,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 September 2026 and will close on 30 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 123 and 130 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 115 equity shares and multiples thereof.

AceVector received bids for 36,41,01,192 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:42 IST on 29 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.91 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 30 and 32 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 468 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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