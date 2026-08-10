Sensex, Nifty finish marginally higher amid earnings-led stock moves

The key equity benchmarks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors assessed a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings. Market sentiment remained cautious following the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism last week, which had triggered heightened volatility during the final minutes of trading.

Investors also kept a close watch on developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict and the progress of the monsoon. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty and its potential impact on crude oil prices kept sentiment subdued and limited the upside.

The Nifty closed above the 24,550 mark, supported by gains in private banks and consumer durables stocks. However, weakness in PSU banks and oil & gas shares capped the market's gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 43.27 points or 0.06% to 78,542.44, while the Nifty 50 index added 13.15 points or 0.05% to 24,583.80.

Titan Company (up 3.02%), Bajaj Finance (up 2.24%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.76%) supported the Nifty today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.04%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,225 shares rose and 2,226 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.41% to 12.33.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.03% to 6.764 compared with the previous session close of 6.766.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement rose 46 cents or 0.55% to $84.01 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3050 compared with its close of 95.1750 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.38% to Rs 152,400.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.16% to 99.70.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.02% to 4.659.

Global Markets:

Most European shares declined on Monday as escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz blockade weighed on investor risk appetite.

Most Asian indices ended higher after a weaker-than-expected US jobs report reduced expectations of a near-term increase in borrowing costs. However, the lack of progress in Gulf peace talks kept concerns over oil supplies in focus, pushing crude prices higher.

Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman to establish new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages. However, Tehran reiterated that the waterway would reopen only after the United States met additional conditions.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan policymakers flagged rising inflation risks that could require a faster-than-expected pace of interest rate increases. The summary of opinions from the central bank's July meeting strengthened expectations of a possible rate hike in September.

US stocks advanced on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high after data showed the US economy unexpectedly shed jobs in July, reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at its September meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.83 points, or 0.28%, to 54,036.93. The S&P 500 gained 47.68 points, or 0.62%, to 7,757.64, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 342.26 points, or 1.30%, to 26,690.62.

The US Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls fell by 23,000 in July, well below market expectations for an increase of 80,000 jobs. Payroll gains for the previous two months were also revised sharply lower. The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.1% from 4.2% in June, partly due to a decline in labour-force participation.

Market expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at its next meeting fell to around 44%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, from 55% in the previous session and 67% a week earlier.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects dropped 3.26% after the company reported a 44.0% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased 25.53% YoY to Rs 1,623.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Sky Gold and diamonds rallied 8.42% after after the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The companys consolidated net profit surged 136.94% to Rs 103.28 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 43.59 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 77.93% YoY to Rs 2,012.79 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Oil India rallied 2.30% after the companys standalone net profit soared 252.83% YoY to Rs 2,870.21 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher crude oil production and improved crude oil price realization. Revenue from operations jumped 58.77% YoY to Rs 7,958.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

Kaynes Technology India fell 3.14% after the company reported a 24.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 74.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 40.47% YoY to Rs 946.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Titan Company jumped 3.02% after the companys consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27. Total income rose 29.3% YoY to Rs 21,502 crore during the quarter.

Aarti Pharmalabs hit the upper circuit of 20% after reporting strong earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 65.4% YoY and 24.6% QoQ to Rs 76.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 38.7% YoY but declined 8.0% QoQ to Rs 535.80 crore during the quarter.

Universal Cables hit the upper circuit of 20% after reporting strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit increased 108.8% YoY and 27.5% QoQ to Rs 70.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 57.5% YoY and 12.5% QoQ to Rs 945.06 crore during the quarter, marking the company's highest-ever Q1 turnover.

Delhivery rose 1.07% after reporting its financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, reported net profit declined 64.95% YoY and 55% QoQ to Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY27. Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 62 crore before accounting for Ecom integration costs. Revenue from services rose 27.8% YoY and 2.8% QoQ to Rs 2,931 crore during the quarter.

Salzer Electronics fell 5.58% after reporting weaker profitability for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit declined 53.47% YoY and 21.71% QoQ to Rs 8.04 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 12.9% YoY and 5.0% QoQ to Rs 498.02 crore during the quarter. This growth was mainly driven by higher demand for Industrial switchgear, wires and Cable and Building products division businesses mainly due to high demand products like three phase transformers, wire harness, relays and new product like contactors etc.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Technocraft Ventures received bids for 3,93,45,600 shares as against 83,17,190 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 200 and 212 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Dhoot Transmission received bids for 1,56,51,645 shares as against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Molbio Diagnostics received bids for 67,67,496 shares as against 81,58,529 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 768 and 807 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Leap India received bids for 5,62,11,154 shares as against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 07 August 2026 and will close on 11 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 151 and 159 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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