Sensex, Nifty pare losses; PSU bank shares decline

The domestic equity benchmarks erased all early losses and traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade ahead of the weekly expiry of Sensex futures and options contracts. Nifty traded above the 23,200 level. PSU bank shares extended losses for a second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 29.04 points or 0.04% to 74,012.22. The Nifty 50 index added 19.10 points or 0.08% to 23,234.85.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,515 shares rose and 2,289 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 1.19% to 8,278.65. The index slipped 2.5% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of India (down 2.42%), UCO Bank (down 1.94%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.89%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.8%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.74%), Central Bank of India (down 1.69%), Union Bank of India (down 1.56%), Canara Bank (down 1.44%), Indian Bank (down 1.38%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.97%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 2.61% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise a minimum of Rs 2,300 crore to support strategic and business initiatives.

Krishan Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) rose 1.41% after the companys board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 June 2026, to consider raising funds through different instruments in one or more tranches.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded lower on Thursday as investor sentiment was weighed down by a Wall Street selloff after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions that have fuelled a rise in oil prices.

U.S. annual inflation rose to 4.2% in May 2026, its highest level since April 2023, up from 3.8% in April, driven mainly by a sharp increase in energy prices amid the Iran conflict. Energy costs surged 23.5% year-on-year, while core inflation edged up to 2.9%. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5%, in line with expectations.

Investors are now closely monitoring the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, which is expected later in the day.

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets in Iran, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured. Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response. Brent crude rose 2% to $94.93 a barrel as trading resumed in Asia.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signaled that negotiations with Iran were taking too long and threatened more action.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 953.33 points, or 1.87%, to 49,918.78. The S&P 500 lost 1.62% to end at 7,266.99, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.98% to settle at 25,169.50.

The major averages dropped after Trump pledged more Iran attacks, saying that were going to be attacking them very hard. He wrote early Wednesday that Iran has "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them; now they will have to pay the price.

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