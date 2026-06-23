Sensex, Nifty pare losses; realty shares advance for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks erased all early losses and traded with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Realty shares advanced for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 42.60 points or 0.05% to 77,136.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.25 points or 0.04% to 24,114.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.32%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,998 shares rose and 1,709 shares fell. A total of 226 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Growth in Indias eight core industrial sectors slowed to 0.5% in May 2026, marking the second-lowest level in 21 months, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on June 22, 2026.

Data from the Index of Eight Core Industries showed that five of the eight sectors recorded contractions during the month.

The crude oil sector contracted by 4.6% in May, worsening from a 3.9% decline in April and a 1.8% decline in May 2025. The natural gas sector also remained under pressure, shrinking by 4.9%, its weakest performance in the last three months.

The fertiliser sector contracted for the third consecutive month, declining by 0.9% in May. However, this was an improvement compared with contractions of 8.6% in April and 24.6% in March.

Among the eight core sectors, only steel, cement and electricity registered growth in May 2026.

The electricity sector recorded the strongest growth, with expansion accelerating to 8.7%, helped by a low base as the sector had contracted by 4.7% in May last year.

The steel sector continued to grow but at a slower pace, with growth easing to 5%, the lowest level in 13 months. Meanwhile, the cement sector saw growth improve slightly to 8.4% in May from 8.2% in April.

Overall, the latest data indicate a broad slowdown in core sector activity, with growth supported mainly by electricity, cement and steel output.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 1.51% to 827.45. The index rose 1.91% in the two consecutive trading session.

Oberoi Realty (up 2.4%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.57%), Lodha Developers (up 1.08%), Sobha (up 1.05%), Godrej Properties (up 0.89%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.87%), Anant Raj (up 0.7%), DLF (up 0.33%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

APAR Industries rose 1.82% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, APAR Industries Middle East Limited, KSA, has signed an agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef).

Syrma SGS Technology rallied 4.95% after the company entered into an agreement with Kaga Electronics India to develop EMS manufacturing facility in India through a joint venture (JV).

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.80%. The company announced the signing of an 85-room hotel in Janakpur, Nepal, strengthening its international presence in South Asia.

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