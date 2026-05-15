Sensex, Nifty pare most gains; FMCG shares rally

The key domestic benchmarks surrendered most of their gains and traded with minor upticks in early afternoon trade, pressured by profit booking and a spike in crude oil prices beyond the $100-per-barrel mark. Meanwhile, investors kept an eye on the ongoing Q4 earnings season. The Nifty traded below 23,750.

FMCG shares jumped for third consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 123.81 points or 0.17% to 75,528.10. The Nifty 50 index added 46.35 points or 0.20% to 23,735.95.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.26% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,891 shares rose and 2,012 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee weakened against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9400 compared with its previous close of 95.6400.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.67% to 18.49. The Nifty 26 May 2026 futures were trading at 23,742, at a premium of 6.05 points as compared with the spot at 23,735.95,

The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.3 lakh contracts at the 24,500 strike price. A maximum put OI of 50.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index advanced 0.66% to 51,116.60. The index increased 1.31% in three consecutive trading sessions.

United Spirits (up 3.46%), Emami (up 1.61%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.52%), Patanjali Foods (up 1.24%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 1.1%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.06%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.86%), Marico (up 0.84%), Dabur India (up 0.72%) and ITC (up 0.5%).

United Spirits jumped 3.46% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 26.61% to Rs 571 crore on 3.39% rise in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 3,046 crore in Q4 FY26 over FY25.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Hume Pipe Company fell 2.27% after the company's net profit tanked 95.39% to Rs 22.98 crore on 10.40% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 351.29 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) shed 0.75%. The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,684 crore in Q4 FY26, marking a marginal increase of 0.14% from Rs 1,682 crore in the same period last year. Total revenue from operations jumped 9.12% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,335.75 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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