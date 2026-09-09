Sensex, Nifty plunge for 3rd day; IT shares slide for 6th day
Barring metal index all the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in red with IT, realty and media shares leading the fall.
As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 813.35 points or 1.08% to 74,764.23. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 203.60 points or 0.86% to 23,431.50. Over the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have declined 2.29% and 1.95%, respectively.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.50%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,886 shares rose and 2,485 shares fell. A total of 238 shares were unchanged.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose $2.58 or 2.63% to $100.50 a barrel. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.1175 compared with its close of 94.7450 during the previous trading session.
Global Fintech Fest (GFF 2026):
Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, the world's largest fintech conference, commenced on 8th and will continue until 11th September 2026 at the Jio World Centre, and Trident, Mumbai. The theme of GFF 2026 is Potential to Impact: Agentic AI
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 4:04 PM IST