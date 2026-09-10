Sensex, Nifty stage late recovery to end higher after three-day slide

The domestic equity benchmarks staged a late recovery on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing streak. Buying during the closing auction helped the Nifty and Sensex overcome losses seen during regular trading.

The index opened at 23,446.60 and moved in a range of 23,380.10 to 23,494.95 during the regular session. Trading remained largely rangebound through the day, with the index oscillating around the 23,400 level before a sharp move higher during the closing session lifted the benchmark to 23,477.80. Banks shares gained while metal, pharma and auto shares declined.

The recovery came despite a challenging global backdrop, with Brent crude remaining above $100 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Higher crude prices continued to raise concerns over inflation, corporate margins and India's external balance, while elevated US Treasury yields added to pressure on global risk assets.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 138.36 points or 0.19% to 74,902.59. The Nifty 50 index rose 46.30 points or 0.20% to 23,477.80. In the past three consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 2.29% and 1.95%, respectively.

Bharti Airtel (up 1.34%), HDFC Bank (up 0.98%) and State Bank of India (up 0.92%)

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.40% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,926 shares rose and 2,409 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.71% to 11.72.

Numbers to Track:

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement rose 63 cents or 0.62% to $101.84 a barrel.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.33% to 6.978 compared with the previous session close of 6.955.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4675 compared with its close of 95.0800 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.33% to Rs 1,53,202.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 98.82.

The United States 10-year bond yield advanced 0.43% to 4.858.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 120 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Most European shares advanced while most Asian shares ended lower on Thursday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields heightened concerns over inflation and interest rates. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict and growing risks to energy supplies kept investors cautious.

Wall Street ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 52,380.66, while the S&P 500 fell 0.48% to 7,636.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.64% lower at 26,253.34.

The renewed rise in oil prices followed an escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with attacks on oil tankers and shipping in the Middle East raising fears of prolonged disruption to crude supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for markets because the waterway historically handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Higher oil prices have also complicated the outlook for global central banks. Markets are increasingly concerned that sustained energy inflation could delay interest-rate cuts or force policymakers to maintain a tighter stance for longer.

Investors are therefore watching upcoming US inflation data closely, with the Producer Price Index due on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index on Friday. The data will be important for expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy decision on 15-16 September.

Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The new Pro models start $100 higher than their predecessors. Apple shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday but gained 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Stocks In Spotlight:

Shakti Pumps (India) surged 7.74% after the company received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to deploy off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra. Under the order, the company will supply and install 10,000 solar water pumping systems with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the order is around Rs 235.92 crore.

Ather Energy rose 4.96% to Rs 1,658.30 after a foreign brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the electric two-wheeler maker and raised its target price to Rs 1,926 per share.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 4.56% after the company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in gross toll revenue to Rs 807.40 crore in August 2026.

Hindustan Zinc fell 1.95%. The company said that it has signed a six-year transportation contract with MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks for concentrate transportation. Under the contract, extendable by a further two years, electric trucks will be progressively inducted to replace conventional diesel vehicles used for transporting zinc and lead concentrate from Rampura Agucha to the smelting operations in Rajasthan.

Indoco Remedies surged 11.70% after the company's manufacturing facility at Plant I in Goa successfully completed an inspection by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The UK MHRA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection concluded with no critical or major observations, indicating compliance with the regulator's applicable manufacturing standards.

Parag Milk Foods rallied 4.26% after the company announced the launch of Avvatar Popped Chips, marking its entry into the protein snacking segment and expanding its nutrition-focused portfolio. Avvatar Popped Chips are available in Magic Masala and Pudina flavours. The non-fried chips contain 10 grams of protein per 30-gram pack and are priced at Rs 60. The products contain no added sugar, palm oil or preservatives.

Systematic Industries rose 1.32% after the company secured an Rs 82.42 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID). The order is for the supply, execution and erection of optical ground wire (OPGW) under the OPGW-06 package.

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 3.64% after the company said that it has received a letter of intent from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the development of the Paradip, OdishaRaipur, Chhattisgarh LPG pipeline.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Veegaland Developers received bids for 65,48,614 shares as against 1,13,07,692 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.58 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and will close on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Prasol Chemicals received bids for 1,78,61,602 shares as against 54,43,229 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.28 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 643 and 676 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 22 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Glass Wall Systems (India) received bids for 1,33,77,72,846 shares as against 1,64,57,298 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 81.29 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 172 and 182 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 82 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Kanohar Electricals received bids for 1,05,65,72,114 shares as against 1,16,93,326 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 90.36 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 8 September 2026 and will close on 10 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 601 and 632 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and multiples thereof.

LCC Projects received bids for 7,45,03,758 shares as against 2,09,27,281 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.56 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 139 and 146 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 102 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Karamtara Engineering received bids for 8,45,05,582 shares as against 2,54,14,937 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.33 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 241 and 254 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 59 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) received bids for 2,97,42,576 shares as against 3,69,12,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.81 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Steamhouse India received bids for 7,34,49,810 shares as against 3,76,36,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.95 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 81 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 185 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions received bids for 37,98,344 shares as against 1,30,60,472 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.29 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 322 and 339 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Rentomojo received bids for 9,33,71,313 shares as against 2,17,72,311 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:30 IST on 10 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.29 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and will close on 11 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 384 and 404 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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