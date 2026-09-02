Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; media shares decline
Media shares declined after gaining in the previous trading session.
At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 490.11 points or 0.64% to 76,448.32. The Nifty 50 index tanked 178.45 points or 0.75% to 23,875.45.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 0.73% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.59%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,692 shares rose and 2,566 shares fell. A total of 234 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
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The Nifty Media index declined 1.50% to 1,538.10. The index rose 0.26% in the past trading session.
Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.03%), Saregama India (down 2.96%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.37%), D B Corp (down 2%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.9%), Prime Focus (down 1.48%), Tips Music (down 1.42%), PVR Inox (down 0.9%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.83%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.69%) declined.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.23% to 6.973 compared with the previous session close of 6.957.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.9625 compared with its close of 94.9500 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement declined 0.64% to Rs 1,50,773.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 99.74.
The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.15% to 4.803.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose 5 cents or 0.05% to $94.70 a barrel.
Stock in Spotlight:
NMDC shed 0.92%. The company reported a 20.77% year-on-year (YoY) increase in iron ore production to 4.07 million tonnes (MT) in August 2026, compared with 3.37 MT in August 2025.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST