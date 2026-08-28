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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares climb

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor gains in the mid-afternoon trade as investor sentiment improved following a decline in crude oil prices below the $90-per-barrel mark. The easing in oil prices provided some relief to market sentiment, while the Nifty traded above the 24,100 level.

Market participants remained focused on the upcoming speech by Kevin Warsh, who is set to deliver his first major address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Kansas City Fed economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The address is being closely watched for indications of the US central banks monetary policy outlook.

 

Consumer durables shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 185.61 points or 0.23% to 77,115.92. The Nifty 50 index rose 24 points or 0.01% to 24,115.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.34%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,175 shares rose and 2,026 shares fell. A total of 271 shares were unchanged.

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Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 0.59% to 40,497.85. The index rose 0.72% in the past trading session.

Whirlpool of India (down 3.3%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.15%), Havells India (down 1.95%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.93%), PG Electroplast (down 1.69%), Voltas (down 1.22%), Blue Star (down 1.12%), LG Electronics India (down 0.59%), Amber Enterprises India (down 0.27%) and Bata India (down 0.02%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.22% to 6.907 compared with the previous session close of 6.851.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.4100 compared with its close of 95.4550 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement rose 0.10% to Rs 1,59,151.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 99.18.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.21% to 4.682.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the October 2026 settlement fell 80 cents or 0.89% to $88.90 a barrel.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 2:50 PM IST