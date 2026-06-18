Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; European mrkt advance

The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in afternoon trade despite the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged while signaling the possibility of a rate hike later this year. However, investors remained cautious and will closely monitor monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for directional cues. Nifty traded above the 24,100 level.

Media, realty and PSU bank shares advanced while IT, metal and oil& gas stocks declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 130.72 points or 0.17% to 77,286.34. The Nifty 50 index jumped 32.35 points or 0.13% to 24,118.05.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.36% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE 2,304 shares rose and 1,786 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.3700 compared with its close of 94.6000 during the previous trading session.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell 52 cents or 0.66% to $78.44 a barrel.

Gainers & Losers:

Maxhealthcare Institute (up 6.05%), Trent (up 2.11%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.99%), NTPC (up 1.81%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.64%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Infosys (down 2.19%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 1.30%), tata Consumer Products (down 1.28%) and Wipro (down 1.11%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of Nykaa, rose 6.86% after the company outlined its FY30 growth strategy. At its Annual Investor Day 2026, Nykaa outlined plans to deliver 2-3 times revenue growth and 4-5 times EBITDA growth by FY30, supported by operating leverage, capital-efficient investments and margin expansion. The company is also targeting a return on capital employed (ROCE) of over 40%.

The beauty business, which exited FY26 with GMV of around Rs 15,000 crore, aims to grow GMV by 2-3 times by FY30. Nykaa Fashion, which reported FY26 GMV of Rs 4,954 crore, is targeting 3-3.5 times GMV growth by FY30 with potential high single-digit EBITDA margins and progressing towards 10%+ steady-state profitability. House of Nykaa, the company's portfolio of beauty brands, is aiming to surpass Rs 5,000 crore in net sales value by FY30. Superstore by Nykaa, the company's B2B distribution platform, plans to cross Rs 3,500 crore GMV by FY30.

JBM Auto added 1.81% after the companys subsidiary JBM ECOLIFE Mobility, has successfully secured a Rs 750 crore long term strategic investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group. The investment will provide growth capital to accelerate JBM Ecolifes electric bus deployment and strengthen sustainable public transportation infrastructure across India.

Mobavenue AI Tech rallied 3.76% after the company said that it has secured a new international order worth approximately Rs 10.02 crore through its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Mobavenue Global Holdings. The engagement will be executed through the company's AI-powered consumer growth and technology platforms to support the customer's digital growth objectives.

Lupin rose 1.25% after launching Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Global Market:

European market advanced as investors are awaited for Interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are due later today.

The U.K. unemployment rate dropped slightly to 4.9% in the three months to April, from 5% in March, official data published Thursday showed.

Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year.

Wednesday marked the first meeting of the Federal Reserve with Kevin Warsh at the helm of the U.S. central bank. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Fed kept the benchmark federal funds rate unchanged and anchored in a range of between 3.5% and 3.75%.

Policymakers "dot plot revealed that several Fed officials now see interest rates increasing in 2026. The median estimate for the year-end interest rate now stands at 3.8%, up from 3.4% in prior projections from March, suggesting that at least one rate hike could be in the picture in 2026.

Complicating the forecast was Warshs decision to abstain from submitting a rate forecast.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Wednesday, while Treasury yields surged, as investors grew uncertain over the path of monetary policy after several Federal Reserve officials indicated there could be a rate hike this year to tamp down on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.12 points, or 0.98%, after earlier hitting a fresh all-time intraday record the indexs third consecutive high. The 30-stock index closed at 51,492.55. The S&P 500 lost 1.21% and ended at 7,420.10. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.34% and settled at 26,021.66.

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