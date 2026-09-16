Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; FMCG shares climb

The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in mid-morning trade, tracking positive cues from Asian markets as the recent rally in crude oil prices paused. Investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserves policy meeting later today. The Nifty surged above the 23,200 level, indicating some recovery in market sentiment.

FMCG shares rebounded after tumbling in the four consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 308.41 points or 0.41% to 74,305.75. The Nifty 50 index added 112.05 points or 0.50% to 23,233.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.44%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,621 shares rose and 2,355 shares fell. A total of 264 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Manika Plastech received bids for 21,56,40,984 shares as against 2,13,86,919 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:05 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed10.08 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 September 2026 and will close on 16 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 40 and 43 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 348 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Jindal Supreme(India) received bids for 1,80,26,687 shares as against 93,99,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:05 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.92 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hero Motors received bids for 4,78,75,414 shares as against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:09 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

SS Retail received bids for 31,95,990 shares as against 87,93,884 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:09 IST on 16 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.36 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 September 2026 and will close on 18 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Economy:

India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will roll out a targeted Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regime effective 15 October 2026, ending a years-long blanket zero-MDR policy to build a self-sustaining funding base for network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and platform scalability.

Under the new guidelines notified by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India, a standard 0.4% MDRcapped at Rs 300 for high-ticket purchaseswill apply strictly to commercial person-to-merchant (P2M) payments above Rs 2,000, while essential utilities and fuel will draw a flat Rs 5 fee and capital market transfers are levied at 0.02%. Retail consumers and individual peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers remain entirely insulated from charges, as do small merchants processing under Rs 1 lakh a month and all transactions up to Rs 2,000, which together account for over 95% of daily UPI transaction volumes.

Indias current account deficit widened to $11.2 billion during April-July 2026 from $6.6 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, mainly due to a higher merchandise trade deficit. The goods trade gap increased to $117.8 billion in the first four months of the financial year from $97.1 billion a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports. Meanwhile, net services receipts rose to $69.3 billion from $64.3 billion in April-July 2025.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index jumped 1.67% to 45,577.55. The index fell 2.01% in the past four trading sessions.

Patanjali Foods (up 4.74%), Marico (up 2.82%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 2.4%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.18%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.86%), ITC (up 1.53%), Nestle India (up 1.45%), United Spirits (up 1.18%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.04%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.94%) advanced.

Global Markets:

Most Asian equity benchmarks traded higher on Wednesday, supported by regional gains ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. The upward movement occurred alongside elevated crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields.

In Japan, trade deficit widened significantly to JPY 1,105.6 billion in August 2026 from JPY 294.1 billion a year earlier. It marked the fourth consecutive month of deficit and the largest since January, as imports grew faster than exports. Imports surged 28.0% year-on-year to JPY 11,153.9 billion, following a 27.9% rise in July, marking the strongest growth since November 2022. Exports rose 19.3% to JPY 10,048.4 billion.

US indices declined on Tuesday, driven by positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 0.63%, to 52,093.11; the S&P 500 declined 0.45% to 7,585.73; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.78% to 25,981.57. Certain technology shares recorded advances, with Qualcomm gaining over 4%, and Advanced Micro Devices and Coherent each rising approximately 2%.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its interest rate decision on Wednesday. Market pricing reflects expectations of a 25-basis-point increase from the existing target range of 3.5% to 3.75%. Market attention is focused on the policy statement and accompanying commentary regarding inflation, economic conditions, and projected interest rate adjustments.

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