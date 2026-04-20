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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; realty shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; realty shares decline

Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices traded with moderate gains in morning trade as investors remained cautious amid the ongoing de-escalation of tensions in West Asia. Market participants will monitor the Q4 earnings. Nifty traded tad above the 24,300 level.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 295.08 points or 0.38% to 78,788.62. The Nifty 50 index rose 49.45 points or 0.20% to 24,403.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.09%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,875 shares rose and 2,075 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 5.52% to 18.16.

Buzzing Index:

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The Nifty Realty index declined 0.81% to 780.55. The index jumped 2.93% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (down 2.22%), DLF (down 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.23%), Sobha (down 1.13%) and Phoenix Mills (down 1.1%), Anant Raj (down 0.93%), Godrej Properties (down 0.89%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.89%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.49%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.38%) tumbled.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy zoomed 12.45% after the company said it has secured new domestic orders worth around Rs 3,550 crore, boosting its order inflow for FY26.

HDFC Bank shed 0.40%. The bank reported 9.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 19,221.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income rose marginally to Rs 89,808.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Interarch Building Solutions rallied 5.02% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 60 crore for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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