Sensex, Nifty trade near day's low; European mrkt decline

The key equity barometers erased a large part of their early gains, though they remained in positive territory during afternoon trade, supported by sustained buying in IT and select heavyweight stocks amid optimism surrounding the ongoing June-quarter earnings season. However, profit booking at higher levels capped the upside, with the Nifty slipping from the 24,150 mark to trade near the 24,105 level, near its intraday low of 24,097.05.

IT, media and consumer durables shares advanced while realty, PSU Bank and private bank shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 175.90 points or 0.23% to 77,361.33. The Nifty 50 index added 27.70 points or 0.12% to 24,106.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.11% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.04%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,036 shares rose and 2,023 shares fell. A total of 232 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.20% to 13.45.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement added 21 cents or 0.25% to $84.74 a barrel.

Gainers & Losers:

HCL Technologies (up 2.01%), Wipro (up 1.76%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.60%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.55%) and Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) (up 1.54%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

SBI Life Insurance (down 2.22%), Eternal (down 2.05%), Shriram Finance (down 0.85%), HDFC Bank (down 0.69%) and Bharat Electronics (down 0.63%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

India-UK Pact:

The IndiaUnited Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), along with the Agreement on Social Security, also known as the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), formally entered into force yesterday, marking a major milestone in the economic partnership between the two countries.

In a post on social media, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the entry into force of the IndiaUK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security marks a defining milestone in IndiaUK relations. This provides zero-duty market access for nearly 99% of Indias exports and covering almost 100 per cent of trade value.

The Minister noted that the Agreement creates unprecedented opportunities for sectors including textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals and processed foods, while benefiting MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. He further observed that the Agreement opens new opportunities for Indias IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors and expands mobility for Indian talent.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Life Insurance Company shed 0.01%. The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 611.19 crore in Q1 FY27, up 11.89% as against Rs 546.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Net premium income rose 14.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 16,547.97 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Jana Small Finance Bank advanced 2.94% after the bank reported 52% rise in net profit to Rs 155 crore on a 18.4% increase in operating income to Rs 1,009 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) surged 8.18% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 916.69 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 271.33 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 120.4% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,254.19 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 5.71% after the company's standalone net profit declined 99.32% year-on-year to Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.99 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 42.06% year-on-year to Rs 91.95 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 158.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power jumped 5.70% after the solar module and cell manufacturer reported record Q1 FY27 earnings, driven by higher production volumes, improved cell integration and operating leverage. The company's net profit surged 102.61% YoY, while declining 3.08% QoQ, to Rs 380.30 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 51.34% YoY but declined 10.54% QoQ to Rs 1,555.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Angel One declined 1.54%. the broker reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with consolidated net profit surging 102.14% year on year to Rs 231.40 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 114.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total revenue from operations jumped 25.35% YoY to Rs 1,429.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Global Market:

European market declined despite UK economy expanded by 0.1% in May despite higher energy costs stemming from the Iran conflict, according to official data. Mays slight expansion in gross domestic product was led by 0.3% growth in services, Britains Office for National Statistics said on Thursday. That was offset by falls of 0.5% in production and 0.8% in construction. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said scientific research was the biggest contributor to monthly growth, with output in the sector rising 5.1%.

Asian markets declined on Thursday as chipmakers stumbled ahead of result from bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (TSMC), the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips.

Bonds, however, benefited from another benign reading on U.S. inflation that lessened the risk of an imminent rate hike.

In a related development, South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the first time in three and half year period to 2.75% on Thursday to stabilise a slumping won and counter persistent inflationary pressure. The decision was largely as expected.

On the other side, oil prices kept climbing as hostilities heated up in the Middle East. Washington continued striking Iran after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Tehran warned of an "existential war" with America.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street stocks gained ground on Wednesday as softening inflation data and a robust beginning of second-quarter earnings season put investors in a buying mood.

In regular trading, the Dow advanced 150.91 points, or 0.3%, to end the day at 52,659.18. The broad market S&P gained 0.4%, finishing at 7,572.43, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to 26,269.23.

A softer-than-expected U.S. producer price index added to optimism that inflation is cooling, helping lift equities and providing some comfort to investors that the Federal Reserve will keep key interest rates on hold.

The U.S. produce price index dropped 0.3% in June from 1.1% in May 2026.

Additionally, strong earnings from major financial firms reassured investors that earnings growth remains intact, despite easing inflation, while lower Treasury yields boosted demand for growth stocks, particularly mega-cap technology companies.

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