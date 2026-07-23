Sensex, Nifty trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline for 2nd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with small losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,950 mark. Pharma shares extended losses for second consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 157.57 points or 0.20% to 76,598.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 44 points or 0.18% to 23,948.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.38%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,756 shares rose and 1,853 shares fell. A total of 233 shares were unchanged.

Earnings To Watch:

Infosys, Cipla, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Meesho, Mphasis, Route Mobile, Vishal Mega Mart PVR Inox, Banaras Beads, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Coromandel International, Indiabulls and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Fractal Analytics will declare their results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.75% to 25,559.90. The index fell 2.04% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 2.76%), Sai Life Sciences (down 2.14%), Biocon (down 1.84%), Ajanta Pharma (down 1.77%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.5%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 1.08%), Gland Pharma (down 1%), Abbott India (down 0.9%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.9%) and Divis Laboratories (down 0.81%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dr Reddys Laboratories slipped 2.76% after the company reported a 68.71% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 443.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,417.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations declined 5.55% YoY to Rs 8,070.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) hit the 20% upper circuit after the company's consolidated profit after tax surged 689.2% year-on-year and 455.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 205.9 crore in Q1 FY27.Revenue from operations rose 91.8% YoY and 58.4% QoQ to Rs 1,731.9 crore in Q1 FY27.

Tanla Platforms soared 13.79% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.07% to Rs 142.17 crore on a 17.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,226.39 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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