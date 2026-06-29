Sensex, Nifty trade with moderate gains; VIX advance 2.52%

The domestic equity indices traded with decent gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,100 level. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 142.01 points or 0.18% to 77,242.48. The Nifty 50 index advanced 59.75 points or 0.24% to 24,112.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.21%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,722 shares rose and 2,124 shares fell. A total of 276 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 2.52% to 13.38.

New Listing :

Shares of Turtlemint Fintech Solutions were currently trading at Rs 137.50 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a disount of 9.54% as compared with the issue price of Rs 152.

The stock debuted at Rs 136.20, marking a disount of 10.39% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 141.50 and a low of Rs 132.15. On the BSE, over 2.95 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Economy

Indias forex reserves increased by $963 million to $672.587 billion during the week ended June 19, the RBI said on Friday.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $3.072 billion to $541.217 billion, according to the RBI.

However, the value of gold reserves increased by $4.110 billion to $107.930 billion during the week. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $52 million to $18.647 billion, the apex bank said.

Indias reserve position with the IMF slipped $22 million to $4.793 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 1.03% to 26,699.20. The index jumped 2.25% in the past trading session.

Uno Minda (down 1.93%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.38%), Eicher Motors (down 1.21%), Bharat Forge (down 0.98%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.85%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.85%), Exide Industries (down 0.82%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.68%) and Hero MotoCorp (down 0.55%) declined.

On the other hand, Bosch (up 0.73%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.67%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lupin advanced 2.57% after it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Enzalutamide Tablets in strengths of 40 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg.

Refex Industries added 2.60% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 21.15 crore from a major power producer, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.17% after the company said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dapsone Gel, 5%.

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