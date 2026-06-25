Sensex, Nifty trade with significant gains; auto shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with major gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,150 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining for previous two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 541.89 points or 0.71% to 77,536.18. The Nifty 50 index rose 153.70 points or 0.64% to 24,175.7.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,922 shares rose and 1,717 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.10 or 1.49% to $72.64 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 2.52% to 27,049.65. The index fell 0.77% in the previous two consecutive trading sessions.

Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.97%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.93%), Uno Minda (up 2.9%), TVS Motor Company (up 2.71%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.58%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.22%), Bosch (up 1.83%), Eicher Motors (up 1.58%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.34%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) fell 2.85% after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Sunil Agrawal, who has stepped down to pursue better career opportunities.

Embassy Developments advanced 4.48% after signing a non-binding MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a proposed commercial real estate project in Lucknow, involving an estimated investment of around Rs 1,500 crore.

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