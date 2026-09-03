Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains; media shares rally

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,900 level.

Media shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 62.07 points or 0.09% to 76,634.43. The Nifty 50 index added 0.50 points or 0.05% to 23,928.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.99%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,510 shares rose and 1,735 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said forex inflows under its special USD-INR forex swap facility stood at $136.38 billion as of 31 August 2026, according to provisional data reported by authorised dealer banks.

The inflows included $127.23 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, while overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs) contributed $5.26 billion and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) accounted for $3.89 billion.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index rose 1.39% to 1,555.45. The index declined 1.75% in the past trading session.

Tips Music (up 4.29%), Prime Focus (up 4.07%), PVR Inox (up 2.28%), Saregama India (up 1.02%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.93%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.62%), Sun TV Network (up 0.58%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

XTGlobal Infotech zoomed 4.66% after the company announced its selection as a qualified technology partner under a multi-year cloud engineering and technical services program for a U.S. State Government technology authority.

RBL Bank rallied 5.13% after the bank announced that its board will meet on Monday, 7 September 2026, to consider establishing a Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. Under the proposed programme, the bank may issue foreign currency bonds, notes or other debt securities from time to time through one or more tranches, subject to market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. The proposed fundraising will be undertaken through permissible modes under the EMTN Programme and in accordance with applicable laws.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.34% to 6.948 compared with the previous session close of 6.972.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee was higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.4850 compared with its close of 94.7300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement advanced 1.03% to Rs 1,53,965.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.50% to 99.21.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.42% to 4.774.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement declined 22 cents or 0.23% to $95.41 a barrel.

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