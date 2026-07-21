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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with small losses; consumer durables shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trade with small losses; consumer durables shares decline

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Consumer Durables shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 214.73 points or 0.28% to 77,493.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 45.30 points or 0.19% to 24,193.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.17%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,887 shares rose and 1,705 shares fell. A total of 242 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of SBI Funds Management were currently trading at Rs 618.15 at 10:05 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.69% as compared with the issue price of Rs 574.

 

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The stock debuted at Rs 610, marking a premium of 6.27% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 624.80 and a low of Rs 610. On the BSE, over 39.51 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.77% to 39,374. The index added 0.72% in the previous trading session.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 2.95%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.12%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.83%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.13%), PG Electroplast (down 1.1%), Blue Star (down 0.43%), LG Electronics India (down 0.43%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.28%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.24%) and Titan Company (down 0.18%) declined.

On the other hand, Havells India (up 0.39%) ,Bata India (up 0.25%) and Voltas (up 0.01%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rallis India fell 2.73%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 125 crore on 6.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Bluestone Jewelllery added 2.68% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 34.5 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue jumped 49.5% YoY to Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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