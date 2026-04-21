Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; media shares surge

Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; media shares surge

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:53 AM IST
The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in early trade, supported by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat amid easing crude oil prices. However, market participants shifted their focus to Q4 earnings. The Nifty traded near the 24,500 level.

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 484.73 points or 0.62% to 79,005.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 128.70 points or 0.53% to 24,493.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.11%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,741 shares rose and 1,028 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.89% to 17.87.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 600 pts, Nifty tops 24,500; SAIL hits 15-year high

Technical analyst Kunal Kamble of Bonanza expects up to 50% upside in smallcap stocks such as Cupid, MMTC and South Indian Bank.

Nifty SmallCap hits 200-DMA; these 3 stocks can surge up to 50%: Analyst

SML Mahindra Q4 results, share price

SML Mahindra slips 6% post Q4; Nomura flags cost pressure as negative

Sebi

You can invest in social causes with just ₹1,000: Sebi's new rule decoded

Groww share price today

Groww shares surge 100% over IPO price post Q4 results; more upside left?

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled 69 cents or 0.72% to $94.79 a barrel.

Earnings Today:

HCL Technologies(up 0.49%), Nestle India(up 1.70%), 360 ONE WAM(up 0.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute(down 0.93%), Cyient DLM(up 2.62%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation(up 1.21%), Persistent Systems (down 0.13%), Powerica(up 0.79%), Rajratan Global Wire(up 0.99%), Sunteck Realty(up 3.73%), Transformers and Rectifiers (India)(up 1.62%), Tata Elxsi(up 1.77%), and Tata Investment Corporation (up 0.37%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 1.34% to 1,448.55. The index jumped 6.48% for the five consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 2.87%), Prime Focus (up 1.5%), Saregama India (up 1.42%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.98%) and Sun TV Network (up 0.96%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.86%), Tips Music (up 0.83%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.63%), D B Corp (up 0.6%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.38%) surged.

Economy:

Indias Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) fell by 0.4% in March 2026 compared to the same month last year, according to provisional data. Output declined in sectors such as fertilizers, crude oil, coal and electricity, pulling down overall performance. The overall growth of these core industries for the full financial year 202526 stood at 2.6% compared to the previous year.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) rallied 4.16% after the company signed two hotel management agreements for Zone Connect by The Park properties in Ayodhya and Ujjain.

Oberoi Realty advanced 1.99% after the company reported a gross booking value of Rs 1,673 crore for Q4 FY26, registering a 100.1% rise quarter-on-quarter from Rs 836 crore and a 96.1% increase year-on-year from Rs 853 crore in Q4 FY25.

Nelco surged 9.04% after reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period. Total income jumped 15.60% YoY to Rs 81.11 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 70.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance surges after strong Q4 numbers

PNB Housing Finance surges after strong Q4 numbers

UGRO Capital Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 30 cr

UGRO Capital Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 30 cr

SML Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 54 cr

SML Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Yen slips near 159 as policy uncertainty persists

Yen slips near 159 as policy uncertainty persists

RBI partially withdraws directives on rupee derivatives

RBI partially withdraws directives on rupee derivatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ4 Results TodayBank of Maharastra Share PriceStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, SRH vs DC Playing 11IMD Heatwave AlertInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance