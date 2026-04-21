Sensex, Nifty trade with strong gains; media shares surge

The key domestic indices traded with significant gains in early trade, supported by optimism over potential peace talks between the US and Iran. Investor sentiment also remained upbeat amid easing crude oil prices. However, market participants shifted their focus to Q4 earnings. The Nifty traded near the 24,500 level.

Media shares witnessed buying demand for the five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 484.73 points or 0.62% to 79,005.03. The Nifty 50 index rose 128.70 points or 0.53% to 24,493.40.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.80% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.11%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,741 shares rose and 1,028 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.89% to 17.87.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement tumbled 69 cents or 0.72% to $94.79 a barrel.

Earnings Today:

HCL Technologies(up 0.49%), Nestle India(up 1.70%), 360 ONE WAM(up 0.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute(down 0.93%), Cyient DLM(up 2.62%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation(up 1.21%), Persistent Systems (down 0.13%), Powerica(up 0.79%), Rajratan Global Wire(up 0.99%), Sunteck Realty(up 3.73%), Transformers and Rectifiers (India)(up 1.62%), Tata Elxsi(up 1.77%), and Tata Investment Corporation (up 0.37%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 1.34% to 1,448.55. The index jumped 6.48% for the five consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 2.87%), Prime Focus (up 1.5%), Saregama India (up 1.42%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.98%) and Sun TV Network (up 0.96%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.86%), Tips Music (up 0.83%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.63%), D B Corp (up 0.6%) and Nazara Technologies (up 0.38%) surged.

Economy:

Indias Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) fell by 0.4% in March 2026 compared to the same month last year, according to provisional data. Output declined in sectors such as fertilizers, crude oil, coal and electricity, pulling down overall performance. The overall growth of these core industries for the full financial year 202526 stood at 2.6% compared to the previous year.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) rallied 4.16% after the company signed two hotel management agreements for Zone Connect by The Park properties in Ayodhya and Ujjain.

Oberoi Realty advanced 1.99% after the company reported a gross booking value of Rs 1,673 crore for Q4 FY26, registering a 100.1% rise quarter-on-quarter from Rs 836 crore and a 96.1% increase year-on-year from Rs 853 crore in Q4 FY25.

Nelco surged 9.04% after reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.09 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period. Total income jumped 15.60% YoY to Rs 81.11 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 70.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.