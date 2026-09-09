Sensex, Nifty under pressure; realty shares tumble for 4th day

The key equity barometers traded with significant losses in the early afternoon trade as elevated crude oil prices continued to weigh on the macroeconomic outlook, while a weakening rupee further dampened investor sentiment amid renewed inflation concerns. The Nifty traded below the 23,500 mark.

Realty shares declined for fourth consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 584.62 points or 0.77% to 74,992.96. The Nifty 50 index lost 135.05 points or 0.57% to 23,500.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,962 shares rose and 2,172 shares fell. A total of 269 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.0800 compared with its close of 94.7450 during the previous trading session. In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement jumped $1.63 or 1.66% to $99.55 a barrel.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.40% to 11.21. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,584 at a premium of 83.95 points as compared with the spot at 23,500.05.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 79.4 lakh contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 69.1 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.29% to 880.50. The index tumbled 3.89% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 2.41%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.23%), Lodha Developers (down 1.58%), DLF (down 1.38%), Sobha (down 1.31%), Anant Raj (down 1.25%), Godrej Properties (down 1.24%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.91%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.78%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.22%) declined.

Stock in Spotlight:

Kiri Industries fell 2.02%. The company said that Equinaire Holdings has successfully acquired 20 million shares, representing a 40% stake, in Makilala Mining Company, Inc. (MMCI) for a total cash consideration for the transaction is $5.01 million. This acquisition aligns with Kiri Industries' strategic integration objectives to secure a reliable, long-term upstream supply of copper concentrate for its greenfield project under Indo Asia Copper.

Adani Enterprises jumped 4.60% after the companys subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings(AAHL) has entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore (around $ 1 billion) of primary equity capital from a consortium of investors. The investor consortium comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock. The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of approximately $18 billion.

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