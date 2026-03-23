Sensex,'Nifty'witness'bloodbath'as'West'Asia'conflict'rattle'sentiment
Investor'sentiment'also'remained'cautious'amid'a'weakening'rupee'and'a'spike'in'market'volatility,'with'the'volatility'index'surging'over'17%.'Participants'largely'maintained'a'risk-off'stance,'prioritizing'capital'protection.'The'Nifty'ended'below'the'22,600'mark.'
All'the'sectoral'indices'on'the'NSE'were'traded'in'red'led'by'losses'in'consumer'durables,'metals,'and'realty'stocks.
As'per'provisional'closing'data,'the'barometer'index,'the'S&P'BSE'Sensex'tanked'1,836.57'points'or'2.46%'to'72,696.39.'The'Nifty'50'index'plunged'601.85'points'or'2.60%'to'22,512.65.
The'broader'market'underperformed'the'frontline'indices.'The'BSE'150'MidCap'Index'dropped'3.81%'and'the'BSE'250'SmallCap'Index'slipped'3.86%.
The'market'breadth'was'weak.'On'the'BSE,'642'shares'rose'and'3,790'shares'fell.'A'total'of'136'shares'were'unchanged.
Also Read
The'NSE's'India'VIX,'a'gauge'of'the'market's'expectation'of'volatility'over'the'near'term,'surged'17.17%'to'26.73.
The'rupee'slipped'against'the'dollar,'hovering'at'94.10'versus'its'previous'close'of'93.5350,'pressured'by'rising'geopolitical'tensions'in'the'Middle'East'and'concerns'over'energy'supply'disruptions.
US-Iran'Warfare
The'ongoing'conflict'in'the'Middle'East'continues'to'intensify,'keeping'global'investors'cautious'as'the'war'enters'its'fourth'week,'raising'concerns'about'energy'security'and'global'economic'stability.
An'attack'on'Iran's'southern'coast'and'islands'will'lead'to'Gulf'routes'being'cut'with'the'laying'of'sea'mines,'the'country's'Defence'Council'said'on'Monday'according'to'media'reports.
According'to'the'chief'of'the'International'Energy'Agency'(IEA),'nearly'40'energy'assets'severely'damaged''in'conflict;'warns'of'worst'crisis.
Meanwhile,'Donald'Trump'warned'the'US'will'obliterate'Irans'power'plants'if'it'doesnt'fully'open'the'Strait'of'Hormuz'within'48'hours,'In'response,'Iran'stated'that'any'such'military'action'would'be'met'with'retaliatory'strikes'targeting'U.S.'and'Israeli'energy'and'infrastructure'facilities'in'the'region.
New'Listing:
Shares'of'Innovision'ended'at'Rs'372.80'on'the'BSE,'representing'a'discount'of'28.17%'as'compared'with'the'issue'price'of'Rs'519.
The'stock'debuted'at'Rs'466,'marking'a'discount'of'10.21%'to'the'issue'price.
The'stock'has'hit'a'high'of'Rs'468.50'and'a'low'of'Rs'372.80.'On'the'BSE,'over'4.30'lakh'shares'of'the'company'were'traded'in'the'counter.
IPO'Update
The'initial'public'offer'(IPO)'of'Central'Mine'Planning'&'Design'Institute'received'bids'for'1,98,79,760'shares'as'against'7,97,89,500'shares'on'offer,'according'to'stock'exchange'data'at'15:36'IST'on'Monday'(23'March'2026).'The'issue'was'subscribed'0.25'times.
The'issue'opened'for'bidding'on'20'March'2026'and'it'will'close'on'24'March'2026.'The'price'band'of'the'IPO'is'fixed'between'Rs'163'and'172'per'share.
Buzzing'Index:
The'Nifty'Consumer'Durables'index'slipped'5.17%'to'32,945.80.'The'index'jumped'0.72%'in'the'past'trading'session.
Kajaria'Ceramics'(down'6.87%),'Titan'Company'(down'6.55%),'Whirlpool'of'India'(down'6.23%),'Bata'India'(down'6.12%),'Voltas'(down'5.53%),'Amber'Enterprises'India'(down'5.49%),'Blue'Star'(down'5.12%),'Kalyan'Jewellers'India'(down'5.03%),'Dixon'Technologies'(India)'(down'4.33%)'and'Crompton'Greaves'Consumer'Electricals'(down'4.09%)'tumbled.
Stocks'in'Spotlight:
DCX'Systems'surged'4.72%'after'the'company'secured'an'order'worth'Rs'563.45'crore'from'a'domestic'customer'for'the'manufacture'and'supply'of'maritime'patrol'radar'systems'(MPR)'for'airborne'applications.
Airfloa'Rail'Technology'slipped'5.01%.'The'company'said'that'it'has'secured'a'Rs'22.91'crore'contract'from'BEML'for'supplying'lighting'systems'for'metro'coaches'under'Phase'II'of'the'Chennai'Metro'Rail'Project.
Waaree'Energies'dropped'3.28%.'The'company'announced'a'top-level'management'reshuffle,'appointing'Jignesh'Devchandbhai'Rathod'as'whole-time'director'and'chief'executive'officer'(CEO)'and'Abhishek'Pareek'as'chief'financial'officer'(CFO),'both'effective'21'March'2026.
Ashok'Leyland'fell'4.03%.'The'company'announced'that'the'company'has'approved'an'investment'of'up'to'GBP'30'million'(approximately'Rs'375'crore)'in'its'UK-based'subsidiary,'Optare'Plc,'to'be'made'as'equity'in'one'or'more'tranches.
Monarch'Surveyors'and'Engineering'Consultants'dropped'2.67%.'The'company'said'that'it'has'secured'a'consultancy'contract'from'the'National'Highways'Authority'of'India'(NHAI)'for'preparation'of'a'Detailed'Project'Report'(DPR)'for'a'six-lane'road'project'in'Haryana.
Piramal'Finance'lost'2.55%.'The'company'announced'that'its'board'of'directors'will'meet'on'Friday,'27'March'2026,'to'consider'and'approve'a'proposal'for'raising'funds'through'the'issuance'of'non-convertible'debentures'(NCDs)'on'a'private'placement'basis.
Global'Market:
European'market'declined'while'Asian'markets'ended'sharply'lower'on'Monday,'as'investors'fled'risk'assets'amid'escalating'conflict'in'the'Middle'East'that'has'entered'its'fourth'week.
President'Donald'Trump'said'on'Saturday'that'he'would'obliterate'Irans'power'plants'if'Tehran'failed'to'fully'reopen'the'Strait'of'Hormuz''a'vital'artery'for'global'energy'flows''within'48'hours.
Iran'pushed'back,'threatening'to'target'energy'infrastructure'and'desalination'facilities'in'the'Gulf'if'the'U.S.'carries'out'its'ultimatum.
Singapores'core'inflation'jumped'to'1.4%'in'February'2026'from'a'year'earlier,'official'data'showed'on'Monday.
Overnight'in'the'U.S.,'the'Dow'Jones'Industrial'Average'declined'0.96%'to'close'at'45,577.47'and'the'S&P'500'fell'1.51%'to'end'at'6,506.48'while'the'Nasdaq'Composite'futures'pulled'back'by'2%'to'end'at'21,647.611.
The'three'major'indices'ended'last'week'lower,'with'the'S&P'500'declining'by'more'than'1.5%'and'falling'below'its'200-day'moving'average'for'the'first'time'since'May.'The'Dow,'which'saw'its'first'four-week'losing'streak'since'2023,'and'the'Nasdaq'each'fell'around'2%'for'the'week.
Powered'by'Capital'Market'-'Live'News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:04 PM IST