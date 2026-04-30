Sensex plunges 1,126 pts; realty shares under pressure

Domestic equity indices traded with significant losses during the mid-morning trading session, amid heightened volatility triggered by exit poll predictions for state elections. Investor sentiment deteriorated further as oil prices surged to historic highs and the rupee weakened to a record low. Continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) added to the downward pressure, while the monthly Sensex derivatives expiry amplified market volatility. The Nifty slipped below the 23,850 mark, with realty stocks declining after gains in the previous trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1,126.31 points or 1.45% to 76,370.05. The Nifty 50 index plunged 348.10 points or 1.44% to 23,830.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 0.95%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,145 shares rose and 2,702 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.36% to 19.25.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Onemi Technology Solutions received bids for 10,37,910 shares as against 3,97,62,250 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Thursday (30 April 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 April 2026 and will now close on 05 May 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 162 and 171 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index plunged 2.17% to 788.15. The index jumped 1.48% in the past trading session.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 3.10%), Phoenix Mills (down 3.07%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.21%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.08%), DLF (down 1.83%), Godrej Properties (down 1.69%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.24%), Anant Raj (down 1%), Lodha Developers (down 0.87%) and Sobha (down 0.63%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mphasis advanced 2.31% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 15.26% to Rs 509.64 crore on 14.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4242.66 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

MOIL fell 5.91% after the company reported a weak Q4 FY26 performance, with profitability declining despite modest revenue growth. On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs 92.61 crore in Q4 FY26, down 19.92% YoY from Rs 115.65 crore, although it rose sharply by 75% QoQ from Rs 52.92 crore. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 444.49 crore, up 2.56% YoY from Rs 433.39 crore and 27.90% higher sequentially compared to Rs 347.54 crore.

Global Markets:

Asian markets mostly fell on Thursday, tracking overnight losses in key Wall Street benchmarks as oil prices extended gains amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, while the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.

Oil climbed after a media report stated President Donald Trump had told aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran.

Prices extended gains after another media article said that Trump rejected Irans proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, signaling the U.S. naval blockade will remain until a deal addressing Tehrans nuclear program is reached.

Brent crude rose about 3.33% to around $114 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 3.03% to $109.91.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Wednesday lower as oil prices continued their rally amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and after the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged.

The 30-stock index fell 280.12 points, or 0.57%, to close at 48,861.81 and notch a fifth straight losing day. The S&P 500 inched down 0.04% to close at 7,135.95, while the Nasdaq Composite crept up 0.04% to 24,673.24.

Elevated oil prices "will push up overall inflation in the near term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference following the conclusion of the April Fed policy meeting.

At its latest meet, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-4 to hold rates in a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. That marked the first time four FOMC members dissented since October 1992. To be sure, members expressed different reasons for their vote.

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