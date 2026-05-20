Sensex rebounds 800 pts from day's low; Nifty ends above 23,650

Benchmark indices recovered sharply from early losses on Wednesday, with the Sensex rebounding nearly 800 points from the days low and the Nifty closing above 23,650. Oil & gas stocks led the recovery, while FMCG and IT shares remained under pressure. The market rebound was driven by value buying at lower levels, easing crude oil prices and hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions after reports showed Chinese oil tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz. The 23,400-23,300 zone remains a crucial support area for the Nifty.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.54 points or 0.16% to 75,318.39, recovering the day's low of 74,529.41. The Nifty 50 index jumped 41 points or 0.17% to 23,659.

Relaince Industries (up 3.55%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.80%) and Axis Bank (up 0.93%) boosted the indices today.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.51% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the NSE, 1,720 shares rose and 1,542 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.25% to 18.44.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.8375 compared with its close of 96.7000 during the previous trading session. The rupee hit a fresh record low of 96.9575 against the U.S. dollar today.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.21% to 7.096 compared with the previous session close of 7.111.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.07% to Rs 159,191.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 99.39.

The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.60% to 4.646, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield fell 0.25% at 5.168.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $2.30 or 2.07% to $111.28 a barrel.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures were up 77 points, indicating a positive opening for Wall Street later today.

European market advanced after preliminary data from the UKs Office for National Statistics showed inflation eased to 2.8% in April from 3.3% in March. The decline was largely driven by the energy price cap introduced by Ofgem earlier this month.

Asian market ended lower as investors monitored renewed geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump said he was an hour away from deciding on an attack on Iran before postponing the decision for a few days.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower for a third straight session as rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 0.67% to 7,353.61, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.84% to 25,870.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 322.24 points, or 0.65%, to 49,363.88.

Stocks in Spotlight:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 1.59% to 11,359. The index rose 1.76% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation which gained 3.36%, followed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation up 3.23% and Reliance Industries rising 2.84%. Among other index constituents, Indian Oil Corporation climbed 2.40%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation added 2.37% and Aegis Logistics advanced 1.93%. Mahanagar Gas rose 1.44%, while Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gained 0.86% and 0.73%, respectively.

Hindalco Industries rose 3.55% after its wholly owned US-based subsidiary Novelis reported improved operating profitability for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. Novelis reported adjusted EBITDA of $459 million in Q4 FY26, down 3% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA per tonne increased 10% to $544. The company said the improvement in EBITDA per tonne was supported by favourable scrap prices and higher insurance recoveries linked to the Sierre flood incident. Net sales during the quarter rose 4% YoY to $4.8 billion, driven by higher average aluminium prices, although rolled product shipments declined 12% to 844 kilotonnes due to production disruptions at its Oswego plant in New York. Novelis posted a net loss attributable to shareholders of $84 million in Q4 FY26 compared with a net profit of $294 million in the year-ago period. The loss was primarily due to pre-tax losses related to fires at the Oswego facility.

Hindalco shares also gained after a report suggested that the stock could be included in the Sensex during the June 2026 rejig. According to the report, Hindalco and Shriram Finance are among the key contenders for inclusion, while Trent could move out of the index. The report estimates Hindalco could see passive inflows of nearly $366 million if included in the Sensex.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 5.39% after reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 103.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 188.39 crore in the same period last year. Total income declined 5.36% year-on-year to Rs 2,101.1 crore during the quarter.

EPACK Durable jumped 7.62% after the company received Entitlement Certificates from the Government of Rajasthan under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024) for its Bhiwadi manufacturing facility. Under the approved incentives, EPACK Durable will receive a turnover-linked incentive at an effective rate of 1.32% of eligible net sales turnover for 10 years. The package also includes 100% electricity duty exemption for seven years and reimbursement of 50% of eligible skilling and training expenditure. The incentives are applicable for the companys Bhiwadi facility with effect from 15 February 2022 and are subject to scheme provisions, annual ceilings and claim approvals.

Borosil slipped 2.25% after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Dynamatic Technologies tumbled 3.89% after the company reported a 21.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.56 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 16.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 13.78% year-on-year to Rs 433.16 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

ASK Automotive declined 2.48%. The company reported a 24.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 35.3% YoY to Rs 1,154 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Karnataka Bank jumped 6.48% after the private sector lender reported strong growth in quarterly profitability, supported by higher net interest income, improving margins and better asset quality. The bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 408.19 crore in Q4 FY26, up 61.74% YoY and 40.37% QoQ. Total income fell 2.4% YoY to Rs 2,656.18 crore in Q4 FY26 while increasing 5.31% QoQ from Rs 2,522.35 crore.

Siyaram Silk Mills dropped 6.29%. The company reported a 30.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 94.60 crore on a 15.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 852.60 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. As of the end of Q4 FY26, the total store count stood at 27 ZECODE outlets and 17 DEVO outlets.

C E Info Systems dropped 5.65% after the company reported a muted Q4 FY26 performance, with annual profitability declining despite strong sequential growth in the March quarter. The companys consolidated profit after tax rose 4.5% YoY and 170.5% QoQ to Rs 50.77 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales increased marginally by 1% YoY and 54.8% QoQ to Rs 145.04 crore during the quarter.

Avalon Technologies rallied 7.94% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 69.55% to Rs 41.15 crore on 40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 479.89 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The order book stood at Rs 2,196 crore as on 31st March 2026.

BLS International Services jumped 2.44% after the company reported 28.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.9 crore on a 17.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 814.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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