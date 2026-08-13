Sensex remains subdued amid weekly F&O expiry; European mrkt advance

The key equity barometers traded minor loses in the afternoon trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Market participants are also assessing a slew of Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, with sector- and stock-specific movements remaining in focus amid the ongoing earnings season. Investors are also keeping a close watch on the progress of the monsoon, which remains an important factor for the broader economic outlook. The Nifty traded below the 24,400 level.

Metal, Oil & gas and private bank shares declined while realty, FMCG and media counter advanced.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 112.88 points or 0.14% to 77,853.26. The Nifty 50 index lost 78.60 points or 0.32% to 24,356.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.02%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,143 shares rose and 2,010 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consumer Products (up 1.86%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.71%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.48%), Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up 1.27%) and Eternal (up 1%) were the top gainers.

Hindalco Industries (down 2.92%), Grasim Industries (down 1.66%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.61%), ICICI Bank (down 1.56%) and Titan Company (down 1.35%) were the top losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors jumped 3.25% after the company reported 83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,556 crore on a 19.3% rise in revenue to Rs 20,667 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals rose 4.14% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 21.43% YoY and 110.98% QoQ to Rs 221 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 23.97% YoY and 16% QoQ to Rs 1,588 crore.

VA Tech Wabag fell 1.06% after the company reported a 29.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.1 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 128.3 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 20.8% YoY to Rs 886.8 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Black Box jumped 8.15% after the company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore on a 24% increase in revenue to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Lenskart Solutions rose 2.29% after the company reported strong Q1 FY27 performance, with robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and profit. On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 239.83% YoY and 10.76% QoQ to Rs 221.84 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 43.27% YoY and 7.89% QoQ to Rs 2,714.18 crore.

Grasim Industries declined 1.66%. The company has reported 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,146 crore on a 21% increase in revenue to Rs 48,716 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Global Market:

European and Asian market advanced on Thursday after U.S. inflation data came in as expected, dampening expectations of further near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes.

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with widely reported expectations, data showed on Wednesday. The small increase could weaken the argument for an interest rate increase ??from the Fed next month. Money markets are predicting a 40% chance of a rate hike, down from 54% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Meanwhile, oil held near $89 a barrel as Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked over efforts to end the Gulf war.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 eking out small gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. Upbeat quarterly results from CoreWeave and other AI infrastructure firms coupled with mild inflation data provided support to the investor sentiment.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.26% to end the session at 7,748.50 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.54% to 26,588.49 points for the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.04% ??to 53,770.27 points.

CoreWeave surged 19% after the AI cloud company lifted its annual capital spending forecast and topped second-quarter earnings estimates.

Data center operators also rose, with IREN gaining almost 10% and Applied Digital up 4.9%. Data center company Nebius Group jumped 34%, helped by second-quarter results that beat expectations.

Super Micro Computer surged 19% after the AI server maker forecast fiscal 2027 revenue above Wall Street expectations. Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia rising 3% and Micron Technology adding 4.9%.

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