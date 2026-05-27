Sensex rises 154 pts; media shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in the early afternoon trade as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. Media shares added after declining for previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 154.21 points or 0.20% to 76,163.91. The Nifty 50 index rose 61.75 points or 0.26% to 23,975.45.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.42% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.60%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,322 shares rose and 1,524 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 1.19% to 1,391.45. The index fell 0.24% in the previous trading session.

Sun TV Network (up 3.24%), Prime Focus (up 2.25%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.84%), Tips Music (up 1.27%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.76%), Saregama India (up 0.69%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.29%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.21%), D B Corp (up 0.14%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

AIA Engineering rose 5.95% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 37.84% to Rs 393.33 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 285.35 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 9.44% YoY to Rs 1,266.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Transrail Lighting declined 4.52% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 24.14% to Rs 96.50 crore on a 3.94% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,831.45 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

Asia markets rose on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the recent U.S. military action in Iran, the fragile state of the Washington-Tehran ceasefire and optimism that a deal could still be reached.

As per media reports, the U.S. forces carried out what the Pentagon described as self-defense strikes in southern Iran early Tuesday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to deploy mines, even as Washington insisted it was still observing restraint under the ongoing ceasefire framework.

The military action highlighted the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing to test limits despite negotiations that the White House has described as nearing completion, the reports added.

President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that talks with Iran to end the war were "proceeding nicely. That said, he did warn the U.S. could go on the offensive if negotiations break down.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh intraday all-time highs on Tuesday, led by technology, as traders weighed the developments in the Middle East.

The broad market S&P 500 gained 0.61% and ended at 7,519.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indexes also closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 118.02 points, or 0.23%, ending at 50,461.68.

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