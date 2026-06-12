Sensex settles 1,695 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,600 level

The key domestic indices ended with major gains today, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, falling crude oil prices and positive global cues. The Nifty ended above the 23,600 level. Barring the IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points or 2.30% to 75,527.95. The Nifty 50 index rose 461.30 points or 1.99% to 23,622.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 2.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 2.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,234 shares rose and 1,030 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 5.73% to 14.72.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $2.91 or 3.22% to $87.47 a barrel.

New Listing:

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition settled at Rs 50.39 on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 50.39 and a low of Rs 48. On the BSE, over 14.20 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 3.53% to 769.60. The index declined 2.38% over the previous two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 4.73%), Brigade Enterprises (up 4.56%), Sobha (up 4.56%), Godrej Properties (up 4.49%), DLF (up 4.17%), Anant Raj (up 4.07%), Lodha Developers (up 3.66%), Oberoi Realty (up 3.11%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.08%) and Phoenix Mills (up 1.06%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jayant Infratech surged 17.24% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 16.54 crore from South East Central Railway, Bilaspur, for the execution of railway overhead electrification works.

GNG Electronics rallied 3.34% after the companys promoter, Vidhi S. Khandelwal, sold a 3.94% stake through the open market route for approximately Rs 175 crore, to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

PCBL Chemical rose 4.14% after the company commissioned a new specialty production line with a gross capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its Mundra plant in Gujarat.

Hitachi Energy India added 3.34% after the company said that it would invest Rs 2000 crore to establish a new large power transformer (LPT) factory in Karjan, Vadodara, India. The investment builds on the companys 77-year history in India and its commitment to strengthening its manufacturing footprint to support the growing demand for electricity in the country and worldwide.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering advanced 1.77% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 330 crore through a rights issue. The company will issue fully paid equity shares having a face value of Rs 10.00 each to the eligible equity shareholders on a right basis, aggregating up to Rs 330.00 crore.

Dabur India rose 1.07%. The company said the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued Import Alert 66-40 for drugs made at part of its Silvassa facility after an inspection flagged data integrity and maintenance deficiencies.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles added 3.62% after the company said it will increase prices of its cars and SUVs by up to 1.5% from July 1, 2026, across its internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

AVG Logistics advanced 5.84% after the company announced that it had secured a long-term transportation contract from Haldiram Nagpur, a leading player in India's FMCG sector. Under the agreement, AVG Logistics will deploy 100 dedicated vehicles to support Haldiram Nagpur's logistics and distribution operations across western and southern India, as well as key eastern states, including Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Gujarat Inject Kerala jumped 3.75% after the company announced that it had secured a purchase order worth Rs 14.49 crore from Deon Energy for the supply of 16,129 units of 620 WP solar panels.

Concord Biotech rose 0.49%. The company announced the successful completion of an inspection conducted by Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Limbasi.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 302 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

European stocks traded sharply higher on Friday after markets received their clearest signal yet that a potential peace agreement between Iran and the United States may be within reach.

The UK economy contracted 0.1% month-on-month in April 2026, in line with expectations, after expanding 0.3% in March. The decline was driven by weaker services activity, while production output remained flat and construction rose 0.1%. On a yearly basis, GDP grew 1.2%, unchanged from March and slightly below forecasts of 1.3%.

The UK's trade deficit narrowed to 8.44 billion in April 2026 from 9.66 billion in March. Exports rose 1.1% month-on-month to a three-month high of 79.97 billion, driven by higher goods shipments, while imports fell 0.4% to 88.41 billion, mainly due to lower fuel imports from non-EU countries.

Asian markets ended higher after President Donald Trump signaled that the U.S. and Iran could soon sign a peace deal.

Trump on Thursday told reporters in the Oval Office that a deal between the U.S. and Iran would have a signing soon, and the documents are in pretty final shape. It should be done and it should be done pretty quickly. The president added that under the deal, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Equities had rallied earlier in the day, after Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had called off the strikes on Iran originally planned for Thursday evening.

Now all eyes will be watching SpaceX, Elon Musks rocket maker, as it debuts on the Nasdaq. SpaceX, set to go public under the ticker symbol SPCX, has set a fixed price of $135 per share, which would put its valuation at $1.77 trillion.

The company plans to sell 555.6 million shares, amounting to a $75 billion fundraise that would be the largest initial public offering in history. Its more than triple the size of Alibabas $22 billion offering in 2014, currently the biggest U.S. IPO to date.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities gained on Thursday, boosted by a rebound in chip stocks, after President Donald Trump called off the strikes on Iran scheduled for this evening and said the U.S. is going to soon sign a deal with the country.

The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 7,394.30, while the Nasdaq Composite added 2.54% to 25,809.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 929.97 points, or 1.86%, and settled at 50,848.75.

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