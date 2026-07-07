Sensex settles 104 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 24,400 level

The key domestic indices ended with minor cuts today, snapping a four-day winning streak, as profit booking emerged after fresh strikes between the US and Iran pushed up crude oil prices, weighing on investor sentiment. The Nifty ended tad below the 24,400 level. Realty, metal and media shares declined, while IT, consumer durables and FMCG stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 104.35 points or 0.13% to 78,180.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.65 points or 0.13% to 24,398.70. In the four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rallied 2.34% while the Nifty jumped 2.35%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.18% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.76%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,595 shares rose and 2,637 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.43% to 11.65.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.10% to 12,582.75. The index jumped 2.62% in the past three trading sessions.

Adani Enterprises (down 3.17%), Vedanta (down 2.66%), National Aluminium Company (down 2.52%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.2%), Jindal Steel (down 2.1%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.76%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.11%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.89%), NMDC (down 0.76%) and Tata Steel (down 0.61%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Titan Company rose 2.62% after the company reported a 41% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consumer businesses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

Info Edge India surged 13.15% after the company reported standalone billings of Rs 737 crore for Q1 FY27, registering a 14.4% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared with Rs 644.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

TARC surged 2.25% after the company reported a strong operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust demand across its premium housing portfolio.

Jubilant FoodWorks rose 3.95% after its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,569.3 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Varun Beverages (VBL) fell 2.36%. The company has announced that its subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya), has entered into an agreement to acquire the value-added dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water business of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) (DFIL Kenya).

Texmaco Rail & Engineering fell 1.78%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 70.72 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation for the manufacture and supply of BLSS rakes along with Brake Van.

South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 1.12% after the company secured a work order worth approximately Rs 166.82 crore from Reliance Industries (RIL) for providing coal bed methane (CBM) production services in Madhya Pradesh.

P N Gadgil Jewellers declined 2.30%. The company reported 41% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for the three-month period ended on 30 June 2026. The Retail revenue increased 56% YoY, driven by robust same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 46%, highlighting strong demand across its existing store network. Consequently, the retail business contributed around 78% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, reflecting an increased share in the overall revenue mix.

Fractal Analytics fell 2.85% after the company announced the resignation of Ashwath Bhat from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

KP Green Engineering fell 2.07%. The company announced that it has secured fresh orders worth Rs 239.61 crore from multiple clients across diversified business segments. The orders include Rs 116.07 crore for solar projects, Rs 76.41 crore for crash barriers, Rs 16.66 crore for RSJ poles, Rs 11.32 crore for pre-engineered buildings (PEB), Rs 8.05 crore for transmission towers, Rs 6.74 crore for cable trays, rooftop solar and isolators, and Rs 4.36 crore for poles and high masts.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors booked profits following a strong rally over the past week, while caution prevailed ahead of key global economic data releases and the release of the Federal Reserves latest meeting minutes.

The US ISM Services PMI eased to 54.0 in June 2026 from 54.5 in May, in line with market expectations, indicating continued expansion in the services sector at a slower pace. Business activity and new orders moderated, while employment returned to expansion and price inflation cooled to a four-month low.

Asian markets ended lower as investors awaited the release of minutes from the latest US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

Meanwhile, the Japanese ??yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar in early Asian trade and weakened to nearly its lowest against the British pound since 2007 at 217.09, having slid to a new low overnight.

Japan is scheduled to hold an auction of 30-year government bonds on Tuesday. If the auction is weak, government bond yields could rise further and accelerate selling of the yen, a global research house has reportedly said.

Oil edged higher, but gains were limited as traders turned their attention to supply increases and demand prospects after prices hit pre-Iran war levels on Monday. The U.S. crude rose 0.54% to $68.92 a barrel and Brent rose to $72.34 per barrel, up 0.49% on the day.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would either reach a deal with Iran or "finish the job," renewing his threat of military action as Tehran projected defiance following the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Overnight in the US, stocks maintained their positive momentum on Monday following a strong week on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end at 7,537.43, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12% to 26,121.16 as markets started a new trading week following Fridays U.S. Independence Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 155.84 points, or 0.29%, for a record close of 53,055.91.

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