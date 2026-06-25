Sensex settles 109 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,050 mark; VIX slides 2.50%

The key equity benchmarks ended with minor gains on Thursday, supported by broad-based buying across select sectors and positive global cues. Sentiment was also aided by easing crude oil prices and lower volatility, while investors tracked developments around global interest rate expectations.

The Nifty settled above the 24,050 mark. Metal, oil & gas and IT shares declined while auto, FMCG and realty shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 109.25 points or 0.14% to 77,100.47. The Nifty 50 index rose 34.35 points or 0.14% to 24,056. In the two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty increased 1.18% and 0.97%, respectively.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.11%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,651 shares rose and 2,566 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 2.50% to 13.05.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.07 or 1.45% to $72.67 a barrel.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Friday, June 26, on account of Muharram. Trading on the NSE and BSE will resume on Monday, June 29.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Waterways Leisure Tourism received bids for 58,59,972 shares as against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.40 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 769 and 808 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Advit Jewels received bids for 1,62,13,04,700 shares as against 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 193.49 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

CSM Technologies received bids for 60,04,680 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 25 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.54 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it will close on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 132 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index added 2.25% to 26,977.75. The index fell 0.77% in the previous two consecutive trading sessions.

Samvardhana Motherson International (up 4.97%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.94%), Ashok Leyland (up 3.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.87%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 3.79%), Uno Minda (up 3.04%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.13%), Bharat Forge (up 1.08%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.02%) and Eicher Motors (up 0.44%) added.

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India (down 3.83%), Exide Industries (down 2.43%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.34%) moved lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sterlite Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 613.69 per equity share.

Standard Engineering Technology (SETL) fell 6.02%. The companys board approved the acquisition of up to a 51% stake in GScale Energy, marking its strategic entry into AI datacenter engineering.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shed 0.05%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 6.28 crore from Western Railway.

Electrosteel Castings fell 1.72%. The company announced the resumption of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) Production Facility at the Khardah Works, West Bengal, from 24th June 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India fell 1.42%. The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 29.83 crore from Southern Power Distribution Company Of A P for the implementation of a Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution.

Jupiter Wagons fell 1.77%. The company has secured two major orders with a combined value of approximately Rs 264.32 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics Private Limited and Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC).

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were up 156 points, hinting at a positive opening in US stocks today.

European stocks traded higher on Thursday as a sharp decline in crude oil prices to near pre-conflict levels eased inflation concerns and prompted investors to scale back expectations of further monetary tightening by the European Central Bank. The reassessment follows the ECB's 25-basis-point rate hike earlier this month to counter energy-driven inflation, with lower oil prices boosting rate-sensitive sectors such as technology and real estate.

Asian markets ended higher after strong earnings and forecasts from chip giants Micron and Qualcomm helped alleviate concerns over the red-hot AI rally that has pushed global stocks to record highs.

Tech-heavy markets in Japan and South Korea gained in trade after Micron said its customers had committed $22 billion for its memory chips, while Qualcomm stated that it anticipates $15 billion in sales from its data center business by 2029.

Investor concern that valuations for AI-related companies have become stretched following years of gains has weighed on markets in recent days, leading to volatile sessions.

Oil prices extended their decline as stranded tankers exited ??the Strait of Hormuz following an initial accord to end the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, easing supply concerns.

Brent crude futures dipped 0.5% to $73.34 a barrel, inching closer to pre-war levels. U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $70.07 a barrel.

Easing oil prices may help reduce some inflation pressure, but elevated prices are likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve under pressure to raise interest rates, with investors pricing in at least one rate increase this ??year.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite pulled back on Wednesday as Micron Technology shares fell, with investors looking ahead to the release of the chipmaker's earnings after the bell.

The tech-heavy index slipped 0.43% to end at 25,476.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.10% to 7,358.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 182.06 points, or 0.35%, to end at 51,848.90.

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