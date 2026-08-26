Sensex settles 183 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,250

The key equity indices ended with minor losses on Wednesday, as investors booked profits ahead of key US inflation data. Nifty closed below the 24,250 mark. IT, consumer durables and realty shares declined, while metal and private bank stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 183.15 points or 0.24% to 77,472.94. The Nifty 50 index lost 126.80 points or 0.52% to 24,207.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.17% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.56%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,385 shares rose and 1,933 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management ended at Rs 168.70 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.44% as compared with the issue price of Rs 160.

The stock debuted at Rs 185.20 on the BSE, a premium of 15.75% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 191.35 and a low of Rs 165.50. On the BSE, over 47.32 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Annu Projects received bids for 80,28,821 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Skyways Air Services received bids for 14,03,16,900 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:32 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.74 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Symbiotec Pharmalab received bids for 6,32,27,445 shares as against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 26 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 4.82 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 938 and 988 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 86,04,10,560 shares as against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 47.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.47% to 30,318.85. The index rose 0.78% in the past two trading sessions.

Infosys (down 2.1%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.81%), Wipro (down 1.52%), LTM (down 1.5%), HCL Technologies (down 1.31%), Mphasis (down 1.31%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%), Persistent Systems (down 1.14%), Coforge (down 0.68%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Energy Solutions shed 0.38%. The company said that it has secured a key transmission project for evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra. The project, which entails an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,700 crore, will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Fedbank Financial Services advanced 0.85%. The NBFC said that its board has approved an increase in aggregate borrowing limits of the company to Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 18,000 crore earlier. Further, the company's board has also approved a proposal for raising funds by issuing debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, with an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Subex fell 0.45%. The company said that it has entered into a three-year engagement with a leading African mobile operator for the deployment of its HyperSense Fraud Management solutions.

Sai Parenterals rallied 1.22% after the company announced that its subsidiary, Noumed Pharmaceuticals, has renewed its OTC Medicines Supply Agreement with one of Australia's leading multi-billion-dollar pharmacy chains.

NBCC (India) shed 0.13%. The company announced that it has received a work order worth approximately Rs 121.74 crore from the Rajasthan Council of School Education in the ordinary course of business.

Advait Energy Transitions rallied 3.38% after the company announced that it has received a turnkey contract worth Rs 134.62 crore from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MPPTCL).

MTAR Technologies added 2.15% after the company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 126.7 crore for the supply of coolant channel assemblies for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors.

Global Markets:

European shares traded higher on Wednesday, holding near one-week highs as a sharp slump in crude prices provided macro relief.

Asian stocks ended higher as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings and key US inflation data.

Investors remained focused on Nvidia's results, due after the US market close on Wednesday. The earnings are expected to provide fresh clues on the strength of the artificial intelligence investment cycle and the sustainability of elevated technology valuations.

Falling crude oil prices and lower US Treasury yields provided some support to risk assets. Brent crude fell to $86 a barrel mark as Iran and Oman discussed an interim framework aimed at resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Lower oil prices helped push the US 10-year Treasury yield down to around 4.63%.

Sentiment was also affected by weaker-than-expected US consumer confidence. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell to 89.4 in August from a revised 90.2 in July, marking its lowest level in seven months. The decline was driven mainly by a sharp fall in the expectations index, reflecting increased concerns over business conditions and the labour market.

Trade tensions between the US and Canada also intensified. Canada announced targeted counter-tariffs on US goods, matching the corresponding US tariff rates on affected products. The measures, covering about $27.6 billion of US imports, will take effect on 8 September and include tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50%.

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.66%, the S&P 500 gained 0.32% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.30%. Technology and semiconductor stocks rebounded ahead of Nvidia's results, with Nvidia rising 2.19% and AMD gaining 4.91%.

Investors are also awaiting the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, due later on Wednesday. The data is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could influence expectations for the interest-rate outlook.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, 28 August. His remarks will be closely watched for signals on the Fed's policy path.

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