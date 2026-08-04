Sensex settles 210 pts lower; Nifty ends below 24,650 as CAS correction weighs

The key domestic indices ended with major losses today, snapping their five-session winning streak as investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision. A divergence between the Sensex and the Nifty reflected differences in their constituent weightings and the impact of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS). The Nifty ended below the 24,650 mark. Realty, oil & gas and FMCG shares declined, while media and metal advanced on the NSE.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 210.08 points or 0.27% to 78,428.95. The Nifty 50 index fell 159.40 points or 0.64% to 24,614.90. In the past four trading sessions, the Sensex jumped 2.44% and Nifty climbed 3.29%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,122 shares rose and 2,121 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.86% to 12.15.

RBI MPC meeting:

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting entered its second day on Tuesday, 4 August 2026. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Market participants closely monitored the central bank's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for interest rates.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 2.39% to 891.20. The index rose 1.46% in the past two trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (down 4.25%), Oberoi Realty (down 3.93%), DLF (down 3.28%), Godrej Properties (down 2.68%), Sobha (down 0.92%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.59%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 0.51%), Phoenix Mills (down 0.36%), Lodha Developers (down 0.01%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kalpataru declined 5.54% after the real estate developer reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 26.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with a net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.54% year-on-year to Rs 472.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Dee Development Engineers hit the lower circuit of 5% after the company reported a 41.89% quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 27.68 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 18.57% quarter on quarter to Rs 294.46 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 361.57 crore in the previous quarter.

Restaurant Brands Asia surged 19.94% after reporting a sharp improvement in operating performance for Q1 FY27. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY27, narrowing from a loss of Rs 45.40 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 17.9% YoY to Rs 822.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Best Agrolife zoomed 19.99% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 104.07% to Rs 40.65 crore on 3.92% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 396.2 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Great Eastern Shipping jumped 2.78% after the company reported a sharp rise in consolidated earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust growth in its shipping business. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,308.84 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 159.43% year-on-year (YoY) increase from the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 66.91% YoY to Rs 2,005.36 crore.

Ather Energy jumped 13.98% after the electric two-wheeler maker reported a sharp improvement in its Q1 FY27 financial performance. On a consolidated basis, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 51.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 178.23 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 100.23 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 88.8% YoY and 3.6% QoQ to Rs 1,216.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Hubtown fell 2.09%. The company reported a 68.56% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.92 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 79.28 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 16.96% YoY to Rs 155.62 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 3.54%. The company reported a 70.57% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.03 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 29.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, declined 16.90% YoY to Rs 756.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) fell 7.86% after the Government of India launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare its stake in the state-owned insurer. The President of India, acting through the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, is offering up to 31,62,49,885 equity shares in the base issue through the stock exchange mechanism. The government has also retained an oversubscription option to sell up to an additional 50,59,99,816 shares, taking the total offer size to 82,22,49,701 shares.

The floor price for the OFS has been fixed at Rs 382 per share, representing a discount of 10.85% to LIC's previous closing price of Rs 428.50 on the NSE.

RITES fell 1.39%. The company reported a 7.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 90.89 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 8.67% YoY to Rs 532.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 from Rs 489.70 crore in Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Tuesday after signs of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran lifted sentiment, despite ongoing differences over the Gaza peace framework that kept regional risks in focus.

Asian markets ended mostly higher, tracking Wall Street's gains, while investors remained cautious over geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the durability of the AI-fueled market rally.

Oil prices made limited gains as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude up 1.47% at $85 a barrel, after falling to a three-week low on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had held off on a fresh attack on Iran as a gesture of goodwill in peace talks. However, Tehran has denied that any negotiations are ??taking place.

Market pricing continues to indicate that September's Federal Reserve meeting will bring an increase to interest rates. Fed funds futures are ??pricing an implied 65% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting ending on September 16, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Bank of ??New York President John Williams reportedly said he remained optimistic that inflation pressures are on track to ease gradually but said the Fed will hike rates if inflation doesn't slow.

Overnight in the US, markets took confidence from data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity increased to the highest level in more than four years in July, sending the Dow Jones to a record ??close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 693.38 points, or 1.32%, to 53,178.41, the S&P 500 gained 110.78 points, or 1.48%, to 7,600.50 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 540.04 points, or 2.13%, to 25,913.90.

Investors will receive several readings on the labor market this week, culminating with the government jobs report on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News