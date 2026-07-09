Sensex settles 238 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,950

The key domestic indices ended with modest gains today, snapping a two-day losing streak, supported by foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chip stocks. The Nifty ended above the 23,950 mark. Realty, media and PSU bank shares advanced, while IT and auto stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 238.22 points or 0.31% to 76,741.82. The Nifty 50 index rose 80.75 points or 0.34% to 23,962.80. In the past two trading sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined 2.25% and 2.28%, respectively.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.41% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.69%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,916 shares rose and 1,323 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.97% to 13.36.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 3.64% to 907.80. The index fell 3.45% in the past two trading sessions.

Lodha Developers (up 7.17%), Brigade Enterprises (up 6.07%), Anant Raj (up 4.45%), DLF (up 4.03%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 3.81%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.42%), Godrej Properties (up 2.55%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.31%), Sobha (up 1.43%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.17%) jumped.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Kusumgar received bids for 13,10,41,050 shares as against 1,14,68,094 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:50 IST on 09 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 11.43 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 08 July 2026 and will close on 10 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 398 and 419 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Laser Power & Infra received bids for 33,57,130 shares as against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 13:50 IST on 09 July 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 09 July 2026 and will close on 13 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 203 and 214 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Premier Energies rallied 4.19% after inaugurating its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur, Telangana. The company also broke ground for a 6 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility and an 18,000 MT per annum aluminium frames plant.

Antony Waste Handling Cell rose 0.85%. The company reported a serious incident at its waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. The company said a waste mound outside the plant, destabilised by continuous and exceptionally heavy rainfall, collapsed onto the administration building during the afternoon, causing the structure to cave in.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories tumbled 5.85% after the company said commercial supplies of certain batches of its semaglutide product will be delayed following a quality-related issue involving the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Semaglutide is widely used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The company said certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification due to an issue associated with the API used in the product. It is currently investigating the root cause and taking appropriate corrective measures to ensure product quality.

The Phoenix Mills added 3.26% after the company reported a strong operational performance across its retail, commercial office, hospitality and residential businesses for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's retail portfolio continued to deliver robust growth, with consumption rising 32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,727 crore during the quarter

Insolation Energy zoomed 9.64% after the company had received a contract worth Rs 558.29 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC. The order involves the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and is scheduled to be executed during the financial year 2026-27.

Solex Energy jumped 2.21% after the company received a work order from a leading independent power producer for the manufacture and supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules worth Rs 628.37 crore. The order involves the supply of N-Type TOPCon 615 Wp/620 Wp Glass-to-Glass (G12R) solar PV modules. The modules are scheduled to be supplied between October 2026 and March 2027.

Rajesh Power Services rose 3.76% after the company secured a Rs 653.12 crore turnkey contract from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL). The contract involves converting existing 11kV HT and LT overhead power lines into an underground cable network. It also includes the installation of a ring main system, GIS mapping and asset tagging. The work will be carried out across the Bhavnagar, Anjar, Junagadh and Porbandar circles in Gujarat.

JSW Steel rose 0.74%. The company reported consolidated crude steel production of 6.59 million tonnes (MnT) for the first quarter of FY27, registering a 3% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared with the corresponding period last year.

IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.30% after the company's IRB Group reported an approximately 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase in toll revenue to Rs 808 crore in June 2026.

Global Markets:

Most European markets traded higher, while Asian markets ended in positive territory despite renewed geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, as investors largely shrugged off concerns and focused on regional economic and corporate developments.

China's annual inflation eased to 1.0% in June 2026 from 1.2% in May, below market expectations of 1.1%, marking the slowest pace in three months. Consumer prices fell 0.3% month-on-month, while core inflation eased to 1.0% YoY.

The U.S. launched fresh strikes on Iran in response to Tehrans attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said he may no longer be interested in negotiating a deal with Iran. Prior to that, he said that the ceasefire between the U.S. and Tehran is over after another wave of attacks in the Middle East.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from record levels on Tuesday as investors once again appeared to rotate out of names tied to artificial intelligence and as oil prices advanced.

The 30-stock index lost 130.76 points, or 0.25%, after earlier hitting a new all-time intraday high. Ultimately, the Dow closed at 52,925.15. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.16% to 25,818.69. The S&P 500 slid 0.45% to end at 7,503.85.

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