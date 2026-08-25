Sensex settles 287 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,300 level

The key equity indices ended with modest gains on Tuesday, erasing their losses and closing in the green, supported by buying at lower levels and purchases in beaten-down stocks. Nifty closed above the 24,300 level. Healthcare, PSU bank and IT shares advanced, while private bank and metal stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 286.98 points or 0.37% to 77,656.09. The Nifty 50 index added 115.50 points or 0.48% to 24,334.55.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,105 shares rose and 2,218 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Shankesh Jewellers ended at Rs 95.21 on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.38% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock debuted at Rs 102.20 on the BSE, a premium of 9.89% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 110.99 and a low of Rs 94. On the BSE, over 61.61 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Shares of Sunshine Pictures ended at Rs 368.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 2.36% as compared with the issue price of Rs 360.

The stock debuted at Rs 394 on the BSE, a premium of 9.44% over its issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 395 and a low of Rs 365. On the BSE, over 12.38 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Annu Projects received bids for 35,73,868 shares as against 1,76,83,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.20 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and will close on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Augmont Enterprises received bids for 79,82,21,122 shares as against 77,15,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 103.45 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it will close on 25 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 750 and 788 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Skyways Air Services received bids for 6,53,55,300 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:32 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.21 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Symbiotec Pharmalab received bids for 2,15,33,970 shares as against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:33 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 938 and 988 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Hy-Tech Engineers received bids for 31,33,57,410 shares as against 1,81,45,406 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:20 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 17.27 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 50 and 53 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 283 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.75% to 8,603.65. The index fell 0.93% in the past trading session.

Union Bank of India (up 1.84%), Bank of India (up 1.4%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.24%), Canara Bank (up 1.19%) and Indian Bank (up 0.87%), State Bank of India (up 0.82%), UCO Bank (up 0.62%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.43%), Punjab National Bank (up 0.06%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

IIFL Finance dropped 4.46%. The company's material subsidiary IIFL Home Finance has received an assessment order raising a tax demand of Rs 963.39 crore, including surcharge and cess.

Netweb Technologies India tumbled 3.34%. The company has announced the successful completion of its qualified institutions placement (QIP) for the equity shares of the company, raising an aggregate of approximately Rs 1,200 crore from global and domestic institutional investors.

Larsen & Toubro shed 0.76%. The company announced that its renewables business vertical has secured a major order to develop three battery energy storage system (BESS) projects for a prominent client in the Middle East. As per L&Ts order classification, the value of this 'major' order lies between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

Sigma Advanced Systems was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company secured an additional long-term agreement worth nearly 125 million (approximately Rs 1,600 crore) from Rolls-Royce.

Puravankara added 1.14% said that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

Afcons Infrastructure added 2.68% after the company received an arbitral award of Rs 335.50 crore in its favour in proceedings against Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on 24 August 2026.

Great Eastern Shipping (GE) jumped 1.08% after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 27 August 2026, to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Global Markets:

European shares traded higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from recent multi-week lows as Washingtons hyped "economic D-Day" against Tehran failed to materialize into immediate supply shocks, providing relief to risk assets.

On the other hand, Asian markets ended lower, tracking a mixed close on Wall Street as investors turned cautious ahead of a data-heavy week featuring Nvidia's earnings, US inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's first Jackson Hole speech.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, with technology and semiconductor stocks under pressure as investors assessed fresh US economic measures against Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.76%. Nvidia dropped 2.9%, while Micron Technology and Broadcom also fell, weighing on the technology-heavy indexes.

Investor focus also remained on Washington's escalating pressure on Tehran. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent outlined a tougher sanctions campaign against Iran, warning of further measures against countries and entities that continue to facilitate trade with Tehran and describing the next phase as an "economic D-Day." The latest measures are aimed at intensifying pressure on Iran's remaining economic channels, while markets are also monitoring the potential impact on oil supplies and the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session, offering some relief to bond markets. Brent crude had settled at around $92.17 a barrel on Monday, down 2.4%, as investors assessed the impact of the latest US sanctions and their potential implications for the US-Iran conflict.

US Treasury yields also eased, with the 10-year yield around 4.70% after ending the previous session near that level. The decline came after oil prices fell and investors continued to assess the outlook for inflation, government borrowing and Federal Reserve policy.

The immediate focus is likely to remain on Nvidia, which is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2027 results after the US market close on Wednesday, 26 August.

Investors will also track the US July Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due on Wednesday. The data could influence expectations for the Fed's upcoming policy decisions.

Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is scheduled for 27-29 August, with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh set to deliver his first major speech at the event on Friday, 28 August. His remarks will be closely watched for clues on the outlook for interest rates amid persistent inflation concerns and elevated Treasury yields.

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