Sensex settles 330 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,350

The key equity indices ended with modest losses on Tuesday, as early gains faded, dragged by weakness in IT, FMCG and banking stocks amid the F&O expiry. The Nifty closed below the 23,350 mark. IT, FMCG and PSU bank stocks declined, while media, realty and metal stocks advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 329.91 points or 0.44% to 74,529.08. The Nifty 50 index lost 85.30 points or 0.36% to 23,329.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.25%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,171 shares rose and 2,181 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Varmora Granito received bids for 33,73,804 shares as against 3,39,02,899 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:35 IST on 22 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.10 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2026 and will close on 24 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 140 and 148 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 101 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 0.86% to 28,582.10. The index tanked 1.9% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (down 1.75%), Persistent Systems (down 1.53%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.11%), Infosys (down 1.07%), Coforge (down 0.68%), HCL Technologies (down 0.62%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.54%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Augmont Enterprises declined 4.63% after the company reported a 15.29% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.73 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations, however, jumped 30.2% year on year to Rs 18,945.58 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Transrail Lighting rallied 14.52% after the company announced the completion of phase 1 of its brownfield expansion for conductor manufacturing at its Silvassa location. Following the expansion, the company's conductor manufacturing capacity has increased to 40,800 km per annum from 24,000 km per annum.

Pace Digitek surged 9.11% after its material subsidiary, Lineage Power (LPPL), secured an order worth Rs 488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The order, valued at Rs 488.46 crore including GST, covers the supply, testing, supervision of erection and commissioning of BESS containers along with Battery Management Systems (BMS) and Energy Management Systems (EMS).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) gained 1% after the company's board approved a capital budgetary outlay of Rs 2,896 crore for construction of a greenfield shipyard at Raichak in West Bengal. The approval was made at the board meeting held on 21 September 2026. GRSE said the new facility will enhance its shipbuilding capacity across both naval and commercial segments.

Symbiotec Pharmalab fell 2.58%. The company has reported 52.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.1 crore despite a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 218.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Puravankara added 0.37%. The company announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR real estate market with the allotment of a 13.44-acre land parcel in Greater Noida. The said land parcel has a saleable potential of nearly 4.57 million square feet and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,200 crore.

Embassy Developments rose 0.66%. The company said that it has signed a pact for the sale of an entire residential tower at its Embassy Terazza project in Juhu, Mumbai, for approximately Rs 711 crore. The buyer is Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of Angel One. Embassy Developments said the residence comprises an entire G+7-storey tower with a RERA carpet area of 63,000 sq ft.

Global Markets:

European equities edged higher on Tuesday, building on a sharp early-week rebound as softening crude oil prices and fresh diplomatic overtures in the Middle East bolstered risk sentiment, even as surging default insurance costs on French sovereign debt cast a shadow over Paris.

Meanwhile in Asia, stocks ended higher, taking cues from the strong overnight rally on Wall Street.

Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite rising to a record closing high as investors returned to artificial intelligence-related stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71% to 52,048.83, while the S&P 500 gained 1.49% to 7,764.70. The Nasdaq advanced 2.26% to 27,122.09.

Among major technology stocks, Nvidia rose 2.30%, AMD jumped 9.95%, Intel rallied 12.14%, Microsoft gained 1.59%, Amazon advanced 1.87%, Meta Platforms surged 11.43% and Apple rose 0.85%. Semiconductor stocks led the broader technology rally, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.29%.

Oil prices remained in focus after Brent crude fell 3.4% on Monday to around $100.34 a barrel. Brent was trading near $100.22 on Tuesday as investors assessed signs of easing supply disruptions and possible diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

Saudi Arabia has also increased crude shipments from its Gulf terminals following disruptions to its East-West pipeline.

US President Donald Trump said he was "probably open" to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. The possibility of direct talks has added to expectations of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and reduce risks to regional energy supplies.

The Trump administration has also reportedly proposed investing $5 billion in a fund to help Middle Eastern countries rebuild energy infrastructure damaged during the Iran war and reduce their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

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