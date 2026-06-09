Sensex settles 395 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,200 level

The key domestic indices ended with modest gains on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, led by gains in banking and financial stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced USD-INR forex swap facilities to attract foreign currency inflows. Positive global cues also supported sentiment as easing tensions between Israel and Iran improved risk appetite. Softer crude oil prices and gains in Asian and US equities further aided the recovery. The Nifty ended above the 23,200 level. PSU bank, private bank and financial services shares advanced, while IT and media stocks corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 394.50 points or 0.54% to 73,918.76. The Nifty 50 index rose 119.10 points or 0.52% to 23,242.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 1.24% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.39%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,804 shares rose and 1,406 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 8.53% to 15.58.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.68 or 1.78% to $92.57 a barrel.

RBI Updates:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued operational guidelines for its newly announced forex swap facilities covering FCNR(B) deposits, external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCBs). Investor sentiment improved after the central bank detailed the two dollar-rupee swap facilities announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra in the monetary policy statement on 5 June 2026.

Under the first scheme, the RBI introduced a US dollar-rupee forex swap facility for eligible ECBs raised by public sector undertakings and OFCBs raised by authorized dealer Category-I banks. The facility will be available for borrowings with a minimum maturity of three years and will remain open for eligible inflows received up to 31 December 2026.

Under the mechanism, banks can sell US dollars to the RBI and simultaneously agree to buy them back at the end of the swap period. The swap will be priced at a fixed rate of 1.5% per annum, compounded semi-annually, with a maximum tenor of five years. The FCNR(B) swap facility will be conducted at par, allowing banks to swap foreign currency inflows with the RBI while retaining exposure to the underlying deposits. The scheme is expected to encourage foreign currency inflows and support liquidity conditions.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Hexagon Nutrition received bids for 1,04,79,18,699 shares as against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:28 IST on Tuesday (09 June 2026). The issue was subscribed 48.51 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 05 June 2026 and it will close on 09 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 3.62% to 8,496.60. The index rose 0.72% in the past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (up 5.59%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 5.48%), Bank of India (up 5.45%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 4.4%), Canara Bank (up 4.25%), UCO Bank (up 4.04%), Indian Bank (up 3.79%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.73%), Union Bank of India (up 3.18%) and Indian Overseas Bank (up 2.2%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Aye Finance climbed 10.35% after the companys board approved raising up to $15 million through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company will issue senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable and transferable NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each for cash at par. The fundraising amount will be equivalent to up to $15 million in Indian rupee terms.

JNK India surged 15.62% after the company received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C., UAE for the supply of waste gas handling systems. According to the companys classification, a large order is valued between Rs 100-300 crore.

Redington jumped 4.64% after Apple announced major software and artificial intelligence upgrades at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple unveiled updates across its operating systems, including new Apple Intelligence features, an upgraded Siri, enhanced productivity tools and a refreshed software design language.

Redington is one of Apple's key distribution and supply chain partners in India. The company distributes iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products through its extensive channel network.

Grasim Industries advanced 1.53% after the companys board approved capex of Rs 3,094 crore for the expansion of Lyocell, third-generation Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) capacity at Harihar, Karnataka.

SML Mahindra advanced 1.57% after the company reported an 11.64% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 1,678 units in May 2026, compared with 1,503 units sold in May 2025.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering added 3.51% after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 11 June 2026 to consider raising funds via equity shares through various modes.

Avantel rose 4.75% after the company secured a contract worth Rs 9.94 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence for the development and testing of satellite terminals for GSAT.

Marsons rose 1.77% after it had secured an order worth Rs 9.48 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company (WBSETCL) for the repair, inspection and testing of power transformers.

VA Tech WABAG surged 2.90% after it had secured a design-and-build contract for the proposed Ajman Sewage Biorefinery Plant Phase 3 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers shed 0.68%. The company, along with its two sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), reported a 25.30% year-on-year increase in toll revenue for May 2026.

JSW Steel shed 0.14%. The company reported consolidated crude steel production of 22.93 lakh tonnes in May 2026, registering a 15% year-on-year increase compared with 19.96 lakh tonnes produced in May 2025.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 104 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

European shares advanced on Tuesday as easing tensions in the Middle East supported sentiment, while investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate decision later this week.

Most Asian stocks ended higher, aided by a recovery in chipmaking and artificial intelligence-related stocks following sharp losses in recent sessions. Easing military tensions in the Middle East also supported investor sentiment.

South Korea's KOSPI led regional gains after a sell-off in chipmakers had sent the index sharply lower in the previous session. Chinese shares also advanced after the country's May trade data came in stronger than expected, driven by robust export growth.

Chinas exports jumped 19.4% YoY to a record $376.78 billion in May 2026, surpassing expectations and marking the fastest growth since February, driven by inventory build-up ahead of energy price pressures and strong demand for semiconductors and AI hardware. For JanuaryMay 2026, exports rose 15.5% YoY to $1.71 trillion.

Iran on Monday halted military strikes against Israel but warned it would resume attacks if Israeli forces continue operations in Lebanon, Tehrans foreign ministry has reportedly said on Monday. Hours later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said that the conflict with Iran and Hezbollah was "not yet over.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were higher on Monday as chip stocks rebounded from Fridays rout and President Donald Trump tried to maintain a fragile cease-fire despite Iran and Israel trading strikes.

The broad market index advanced 0.30% and closed at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.86%, ending at 25,929.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%, and settled at 50,786.01.

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