Sensex settles 505 pts higher; Nifty ends tad above 24,350; VIX slides 4.86%

The key domestic indices ended with modest gains on Friday, tracking mixed global cues, as a record-breaking rally in global equities stalled in Asia with investors trimming positions ahead of the weekend while awaiting progress on extending the USIran ceasefire. Brent crude fell 3.31% to $96.10 a barrel after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a permanent ceasefire with Iran. The Nifty ended tad above the 24,350 level. Barring the IT index, all other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points or 0.65% to 78,493.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 156.80 points or 0.65% to 24,353.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.56% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 3,044 shares rose and 1,283 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.86% to 17.21.

New Listing:

Shares of Om Power Transmission settled at Rs 190.15 on the BSE, representing a premium of 8.66% as compared with the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock debuted at Rs 181.10, marking a premium of 3.49% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 190.15 and a low of Rs 181.10. On the BSE, over 1.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 2.66% to 49,666.30. The index gained 2.72% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 6.6%), Emami (up 6.11%), Radico Khaitan (up 4.86%), Hindustan Unilever (up 4.82%), United Spirits (up 3.76%), Dabur India (up 3.59%), Varun Beverages (up 2.92%), Britannia Industries (up 2.86%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.65%) and United Breweries (up 2.44%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bajaj Consumer Care surged 10.65% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 105.29% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 63.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 30.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations increased 30.40% YoY to Rs 326.66 crore.

VST Industries soared 9.66% after its standalone net profit zoomed 120.16% to Rs 116.69 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 53 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 31.09% YoY to Rs 457.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Waaree Renewable Technologies zoomed 5.64% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66% to Rs 155.74 crore on 131.3% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,102.40 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Crisil rallied 5.57% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 45.93% to Rs 233.26 crore on 30.06% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.66 crore in Q1 March 2026 over Q1 March 2025.

Alok Industries shed 0.49%. The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.54 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 74.47 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 3.14% year on year (YoY) to Rs 982.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products declined 6.95%. The company reported a net profit of Rs 59.75 crore in Q4 FY26, which is which is over four times the PAT of Rs 14.25 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased by 33% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 394.72 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers jumped 4.81% after the company reported 18% increase in sales value to Rs 714 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with the figure of Rs 605 crore recorded in Q3 FY26. The companys sales value is higher by 13% as compared with the sales value of Rs 631 crore registered in Q4 FY25.

Angel One advanced 10.23% after the company reported a robust performance for the quarter ended March 2026. The companys consolidated net profit (PAT) jumped 83.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 320.24 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by a 38.20% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,459.42 crore.

Karbonsteel Engineering surged 1.17% after the company announced receipt of new orders aggregating Rs 101.01 crore from a leading domestic infrastructure and engineering company. The order involves fabrication and supply of structures for an air-cooled condenser (ACC). The company said the total quantity will be delivered within 10 months from the issuance of the purchase order and drawings.

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 3.01% after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a major infrastructure contract from East Coast Railway. The project involves construction of key bridges under the third and fourth railway line expansions between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section. The total contract value stands at approximately Rs 968 crore.

KPI Green Energy added 1.38% after the company received an inter-state power trading licence (Category IV) from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), enabling participation in Indias national power markets.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures are up 184 points, indicating a positive start for US markets today.

European stocks traded mixed on Friday, as the U.S.-Iran war continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

Most Asian markets ended lower, as cautious optimism over the Middle East conflict tempered sentiment, diverging from Wall Streets record-setting rally.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the war in Iran should be ending pretty soon, reiterating rosy predictions about the end of the conflict.

Hours earlier, Trump confirmed that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire. Irans parliament speaker has said that Israel halting attacks on Lebanon is a key condition for U.S.-Iran negotiations to start.

The next round of in-person talks between the U.S. and Iran may occur probably, maybe, next weekend, Trump reportedly said on Thursday. A two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran will expire on April 21.

Meanwhile, Japans export credit agency, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, will set up an investment window of up to 600 billion yen ($3.8 billion) to help Asian countries secure energy supplies, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh all-time highs on Thursday, adding to their strong gains this week on optimism for a possible resolution to the Iran war.

The broad market index gained 0.26% to close at 7,041.28, while the Nasdaq gained 0.36% to settle at 24,102.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 115 points, or 0.24%, and ended at 48,578.72.

Stocks have risen in recent days on hopes for an eventual peace deal between the two nations. The S&P 500 kicked off the week by wiping out all of its losses since the beginning of the Iran war.

Even if a U.S.-Iran peace deal were to come to fruition in the near term like investors anticipate, there could still be some market volatility approaching due to the wars potential impact on the U.S. economy.