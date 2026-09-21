Sensex settles 564 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

The key equity indices ended with modest gains on Monday, supported by value buying in select counters and a recovery in oil-sensitive stocks following a decline in crude prices. However, lingering geopolitical tensions capped the gains. The Nifty closed above the 23,400 level. Pharma, realty and FMCG stocks advanced, while metal, IT and PSU bank stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 564.03 points or 0.76% to 74,858.99. The Nifty 50 index added 67.90 points or 0.29% to 23,414.30.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.02% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.09%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,224 shares rose and 2,232 shares fell. A total of 250 shares were unchanged.

New Listings:

Shares of Manika Plastech ended at 43.10 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.23% as compared with the issue price of Rs 43.

The scrip was listed at 43, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 43.10 and a low of Rs 40.86. On the BSE, over 7.23 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 49,39,63,184 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:43 IST on 21 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 5.57 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 8 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Sonaselection India received bids for 1,93,32,600 shares as against 1,00,10,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:09 IST on 21 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.93 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index gained 1.16% to 27,021.15. The index jumped 3.31% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Mankind Pharma (up 5.96%), Wockhardt (up 4.93%), Laurus Labs (up 3.25%), Piramal Pharma (up 2.81%) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 2.69%), Biocon (up 2.6%), Lupin (up 1.99%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.72%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.12%) and Sai Life Sciences (up 0.66%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HEG Advanced Materials rallied 4.87% after its subsidiary, Replus Engitech, received orders worth Rs 217.56 crore from Indus Towers for the supply of lithium-ion battery banks.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company commenced commercial operations at its Semiconductor & Specialty Gas debulking and blending facility at Khalapur, Maharashtra.

Biocon rose 2.60% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Welspun Corp advanced 3.47% after the company's associate, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), signed a contract with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. EPIC, a listed company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), secured the contract, valued at 771 million Saudi riyals (SAR), or approximately Rs 2,000 crore, including value added tax.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures surged 7.75% after the company announced settlement terms with National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) in connection with insolvency proceedings initiated earlier this year. Jaiprakash Power Ventures said NARCL and the company have agreed to settle the matter and claim for Rs 511 crore as full and final payment. The settlement is subject to fulfilment of certain other conditions and execution of definitive agreement(s).

Tega Industries jumped 9.66% after its wholly owned material subsidiary, Tega McNally Minerals, secured a domestic contract worth Rs 126 crore from Kalpataru Projects International. The contract, valued at Rs 126 crore excluding GST, covers the design, engineering, manufacture, inspection, transportation, supply, supervision of erection, testing, commissioning and performance guarantee demonstration of equipment.

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 1.73% after the company announced that it has secured orders aggregating Rs 116.49 crore for the supply of 11 kV XLPE insulated medium voltage power cables.

GK Energy rallied 5.22% after the company received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Maharashtra.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures were up 382 points on Monday, as investors assessed developments ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington later this week.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held preparatory talks in New York over the weekend, covering trade, tariffs, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The discussions also included a proposed mechanism for notifying each other about AI incidents with potential national security implications.

Investor sentiment was also supported by easing crude oil prices and signs of possible diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran. Trump said he was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. However, tensions remained elevated after Iran and the US exchanged threats over the weekend, while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including targets in Riyadh and near the country's oil infrastructure.

European market advanced on Monday as lower Brent crude oil prices and renewed optimism over a potential US-Iran deal improved investor sentiment.

Most Asian indices ended higher, led by technology and semiconductor stocks as strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure supported chipmakers. Easing oil prices also provided some relief to markets, although crude remained above $100 a barrel and geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the outlook. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

Brent crude fell below $102 a barrel as investors focused on signs of a recovery in Saudi oil shipments. Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia was seeking to restore flows through its East-West pipeline after the route was damaged in recent attacks. Saudi crude exports have already recovered to more than 4 million barrels per day in September from 2.4 million barrels per day in August, according to provisional Kpler data. However, the ongoing Houthi attacks and disruption to regional shipping routes remain a risk to global oil supplies.

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.40%. Semiconductor stocks supported the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while broader weakness weighed on the Dow. US Treasury yields moved above 5% during the session, adding to concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

The upcoming Trump-Xi summit remains a key focus for global markets. Trade tariffs are expected to be a major issue, with the existing US-China trade truce due to expire in November. Discussions are also expected to cover critical minerals and AI, both of which have become increasingly important to the technology supply chain. The latest preparatory talks produced an agreement to establish an AI dialogue and operationalise a previously discussed Board of Trade mechanism.

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