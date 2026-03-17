Sensex settles 568 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,550; VIX slumps 8.39%

The key domestic indices ended with strong gains on Tuesday, extending their rally for the second consecutive session, tracking gains in global peers. However, sentiment remained cautious amid persistent concerns over the ongoing US-Iran conflict in the Middle East, elevated crude oil prices, and sustained strength in the US dollar, which continued to weigh on risk appetite. The Nifty ended above the 23,550 mark. Metal, auto, and realty shares advanced, while IT and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 567.99 points or 0.75% to 76,070.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 172.35 points or 0.74% to 23,581.15. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.02% and 1.86%, respectively.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.43%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,357 shares rose and 1,899 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 8.39% to 19.79.

IPO Update:

GSP Crop Science received bids for 70,28,340 shares as against 89,47,367 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (17 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.79 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 16 March 2026 and it will close on 18 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 304 and 320 per share.

Innovision received bids for 2,08,85,472 shares as against 63,99,943 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:31 IST on Tuesday (17 March 2026). The issue was subscribed 3.26 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 March 2026 and will now close on 17 March 2026. Innovision has extended the IPO closing date to March 17 and revised its price band following a tepid response from investors. The new price band has been fixed at Rs 494 to Rs 519 per share, compared with the earlier range of Rs 521 to Rs 548 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 2.82% to 11,637.35. The index jumped 3.05% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 7.71%), National Aluminium Company (up 6.22%), Steel Authority of India (up 6.14%), Tata Steel (up 4.4%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.93%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.39%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.84%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.44%), Jindal Steel (up 2.36%) and Welspun Corp (up 2.16%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

NOCIL jumped 6.92% after the companys board approved a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 130 crore for capacity expansion of its rubber chemicals portfolio at its Dahej plant in Gujarat.

NMDC added 2.11% after the company said that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to explore collaboration in the development of rare earth elements (REE) and associated minerals.

Puravankara rose 1.70% after the company said that its subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure & Construction has secured a construction contract worth Rs 280.35 crore from Vellore Institute of Technology for the development of an academic facility at its Vellore campus.

Oberoi Realty added 2.63% after the company said that it has entered into a development agreement for lands situate at Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Prostarm Info Systems advanced 1.57% after the company announced that it has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder by West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (WBMSC), Kolkata, for a contract valued at Rs 90.44 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) fell 2.77%. The company announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has secured new orders and notifications of award worth approximately Rs 2,471 crore across multiple business segments.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 0.46%. The company said that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Redington declined 1.80% after the company announced that operatios of its step- down subsidiary, Redington Gulf FZE, in the Gulf region has been impacted due to ongoing geo-political tensions.

Tata Motors rose 0.93%. The company announced a price hike across its commercial vehicle (CV) portfolio, effective from 1 April 2026.

Mastek shed 0.76%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mastek UK, has secured a two-year contract with the UKs Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), valued at euro 15 million to support the clients Digital Delivery Hub (DDH).

Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 0.10%. The company announced that it has entered into a binding long-term supply and purchase agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period starting in the second half of FY2029.

Power Mech Projects rose 0.30%. The company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 709.56 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management Services, a part of the Adani Group, for operations and maintenance services at a thermal power plant in Maharashtra.

Global Markets:

European stocks were trading broadly higher on Tuesday despite oil prices rising above $100 per barrel on resurgent supply concerns.

Meanwhile, investor attention is turning to central bank action this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve opening a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The Fed has come under sustained pressure from Trump to lower interest rates, but the war on Iran means traders are forecasting a hold on interest rates from the central bank when it delivers its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Asian markets ended mixed as auto and tech stocks gained after Nvidia announced a robust revenue forecast for its key chips and partnerships with carmakers from the region.

The gains in the sectors were fueled by the latest comments from the Nvidia CEO. Jensen Huang said that he expects purchase orders between Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips to reach $1 trillion through 2027 at Nvidia's annual developer conference on Monday.

Shares of automakers Hyundai Motor, Nissan Motor, and Isuzu, as well as China's BYD and Geely, rose after Nvidia announced it was partnering with these companies for its autonomous vehicle development business.

Investors also assessed Iran war developments, with U.S. President Donald Trump looking to delay his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping by 'a month or so' due to the Middle East conflict. Trump was expected to travel to China at the end of March.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks rose while oil prices pulled back as Wall Street tried to recover from another losing week, with investors monitoring the latest developments of the Iran war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 387.94 points, or 0.83%, closing at 46,946.41. The S&P 500 rose 1.01% to end at 6,699.38, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.22% and settled at 22,374.18.

Meta shares gained more than 2% on a reportwhich the company has called "speculative"that it is planning to lay off more than 20% of its workforce.

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