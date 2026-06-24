Sensex settles 791 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,000 level; VIX slides 3.99%

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, supported aided by softer crude oil prices, encouraging comments from the Reserve Bank of India Governor on the interest rate and inflation outlook, and robust buying in heavyweight banking and financial shares. Strength in frontline lenders offset concerns over potential U.S. rate hikes and weak monsoon progress.

The Nifty settled above the 24,000 level. All NSE sectoral indices closed in positive territory, with the exception of the auto and metal sectors.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 790.54 points or 1.04% to 76,991.22. The Nifty 50 index rose 197.55 points or 0.83% to 24,021.65.

The broader market underperforms frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,223 shares rose and 2,031 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.99% to 13.39.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.27 or 1.65% to $75.81 a barrel.

Initial Public Offer(IPO):

Waterways Leisure Tourism received bids for 19,21,320 shares as against 41,84,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 24 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 769 and 808 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Advit Jewels received bids for 32,60,45,600 shares as against 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 24 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 38.91 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it will close on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

CSM Technologies received bids for 26,58,744 shares as against 1,11,30,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:22 IST on 24 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 June 2026 and it will close on 29 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 107 and 113 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 132 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 2.17% to 823.35. The index declined 1.12% in the past trading session.

Brigade Enterprises (up 4.16%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.26%), Lodha Developers (up 3.07%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.27%) and Sobha (up 1.99%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.84%), Godrej Properties (up 1.61%), Anant Raj (up 1.23%), DLF (up 0.95%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.9%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tanfac Industries jumped 3.84% after the companys board approved the launch of qualified institutional placement (QIP) for the equity shares with a floor price of Rs 2,090.43 per share.

Prostarm Info Systems shed 1.70%. The company announced that it has been declared the lowest (L1) bidder by Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services for a contract valued at Rs 4.03 crore.

Infosys rose 2.61% after the company announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with GlobalFoundries to accelerate AI-driven transformation of the chipmaker's IT operations.

Bharat Dynamics shed 0.65%. The company announced that it has secured orders worth approximately Rs 1,347.71 crore (gross) from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) shed 0.96%. The company said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.72 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Rajasthan.

Global Markets:

The Dow Jones index futures were down 101 points, hinting at a weak opening in US stocks today.

European equities traded lower on Wednesday, struggling for momentum as a bruising global technology rout and unyielding Federal Reserve hawkishness kept risk appetite firmly in check.

Asian markets ended mixed, a day after a global selloff in technology and semiconductor shares, with analysts cautioning about the risk of renewed volatility.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower Wednesday as investors watched developments around tanker traffic and maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

International benchmark Brent crude futures for August fell 0.45% to $76.73 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for August dropped 0.48% to $72.86 per barrel.

Over 11,000 seafarers stuck in the Persian Gulf will begin to exit through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies, with about 20% of oil shipments passing through the waterway before the Iran conflict.

Index provider MSCI kept South Korea classified as an emerging market in its most recent review on Tuesday, while extending its assessment of Indonesias status until November.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lower on Tuesday as a tech sell-off that began during the prior session picked up steam overnight, with global markets in Asia routed as memory chip-related shares tumbled.

The broad market index fell 1.44% to 7,365.46, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 2.21% to close at 25,587.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 45.87 points, or 0.09%, at 51,666.84.

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